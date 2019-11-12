Chelsea Houska swears she has ‘issues’ and reveals why in the Nov. 12 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ The mother of three is gearing up to celebrate an important new business venture!

An extreme case of nerves gets the best of Chelsea Houska, 28, in the Nov. 12 episode of Teen Mom 2. In a sneak peek clip of the upcoming episode EXCLUSIVELY obtained by HollywoodLife, the MTV star doesn’t know how to keep calm and simply enjoy the launch party for her clothing collection with Lauriebelles, a boutique in South Dakota. “Even though I’ve been doing more of these events, it’s not getting any easier,” Chelsea confesses in a voice-over. The mother of three then meets up with her friend, Laura, who asks if Chelsea is nervous for the party.

“YES. Yes, I’m nervous. Like I’ve always been anxious…but like it went from being like, ‘Oh I’m nervous,’ to like, double overwhelming,” Chelsea explains to her friend. The red-headed beauty just wants to make Laurie Karlson “proud” so that the boutique owner will consider keeping Chelsea “around permanently.” But Chelsea has no shortage of worries — she’s not sure if she “really like[s] attention straight on [her],” and asks, “what if nobody comes?” Laura assures her friend that Chelsea’s “tribe” will be there, which includes her husband Cole DeBoer, their two sons Watson, 2, and Layne, 1, and Chelsea’s 10-year-old daughter Aubree, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind.

Indeed, you see this “tribe” all packed into the car the next day. Regardless, Chelsea is still “super anxious” — she even swears she has “f***ing issues.” That anxiety is reflected in Chelsea’s conversation with Cole as they drive to the party, which you can watch in the rest of the teaser above!

SPOILER — Chelsea’s launch party turned out just fine. She described it as “nothing short of amazing” after the party took place on Sept. 15, which Chelsea revealed to her more than five million Instagram followers! She shared a photo featuring her, Cole and Chelsea’s three kids, in which she was modeling one of the trademark flannels from her Chelsea DeBoer clothing line. This fashionista has chosen the right career direction, because she seriously has an eye for style — that was apparent when Chelsea also stunned in a hot red jumpsuit for the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Oct. 27!