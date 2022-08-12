Michelle Branch Arrested For Allegedly Smacking Her Estranged Husband After Divorce Announcement

Michelle Branch was arrested for allegedly slapping her husband Patrick Carney in Nashville on Thursday, August 11. The singer-songwriter, 39, was taken into custody after she had allegedly smacked him in the face once or twice, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

The Spirit Room singer was arrested shortly before news of the couple’s divorce after three years of marriage was announced. Her arrest took place around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. It’s not clear what led to the alleged altercation. Michelle was seemingly released after posting $1,000 in bail money. She has a court appearance scheduled for November, according to the documents.

The couple’s divorce was reported on Thursday. Michelle had expressed her disappointment in splitting up from the Black Keys rocker in a statement to TMZ. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she said. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Patrick and Michelle first started going out in 2015. They tied the knot back in April 2019. The couple has two children together: a son Rhys born in August 2018 and a daughter Willie born in February. Michelle has a daughter Owen, 17, from her first marriage to Teddy Landau. The “All You Wanted” singer was wed to Teddy from 2004 until they split up in 2014. They finalized their divorce the following year.

As for the Black Keys drummer, Michelle is his third wife. Early in his career with his blues rock band, Patrick married his first wife Denise Grollmus in 2007, but the couple split up two years later. He wed his second spouse Emily Ward in 2012, but they broke up and divorced in 2016.

The news of their split comes as Michelle has been gearing up to release her fourth album The Trouble With The Fever in September. The Black Keys also dropped their eleventh album Dropout Boogie back in May.