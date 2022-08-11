Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Split After 3 Years Of Marriage: She’s ‘Devastated’

Michelle Branch is calling it quits on her marriage with The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. The Grammy Award winning songstress, 39, reportedly told TMZ that she is “devastated” by the development. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she told the outlet. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Michelle gave birth to her third child (and her second with Patrick), daughter Willie Jacquet, on February 2, 2022. The musical duo first began dating back in 2015, and were finally married at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans on April 20, 2019. Michelle was previously married to bass player Teddy Landau, with whom she had her first daughter, Owen, in 2005, but they ultimately divorced in 2015. She gave birth to her first child with Patrick, a son named Rhys, in August 2018.

If Michelle’s social media posts are worth considering, the news certainly seems unexpected. On May 12, she posted a steamy black and white kissing pic with her husband. “She fell in love with the drummer,” she captioned the pic, which was credited to @brianbowensmith. On June 30 she posted a pic of Patrick kissing baby Willie as they enjoyed the sunshine.

Also in June, she took to the platform to observe Father’s Day. “This guy makes our world go around and we love him so,” Michelle captioned a pic of Patrick and Rhys. “I’m sorry you didn’t get to golf yesterday, Patrick! #FathersDay.”

Back in 2019, on the heels of their wedding, Michelle gushed over her then-new husband. “What a dream,” she captioned a pic of the special day, alongside a star emoji. “Thank you to all of our incredible friends and family for helping us celebrate. We were told we drank an unprecedented 19 liters of tequila last night. Feeling the love.”