Michelle Branch Pregnant: Star Expecting Baby #2 With Fiancé — Watch Ultrasound Video

Michelle Branch is having another baby! The 00’s singer & her fiancé Patrick Carney are officially becoming parents together this summer & their reveal is super cute!

Make way for baby! Michelle Branch, 34, announced on Feb. 8 that she’s pregnant with her second child, and we could not be more thrilled for the singer and her fiancé Patrick Carney, 37. The two are set to be married in May and now, before the year’s over, they’re also going to be parents. Talk about an exciting time! Michelle not only announced her pregnancy via Instagram, but she also shared a precious video of her sonogram, giving fans a first look at her and Patrick’s bundle of joy. Click here to see pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise ❤️ ,” Michelle captioned the Instagram clip. “Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited! xx @officerpatrickcarney.” Aw! Michelle is also the proud mom to 12-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle Landau, whom he shares with ex-husband Teddy Landau, 53. We’re sure Owen is going to be an amazing big sister to her new sibling!

While Patrick, who’s the drummer for The Black Keys, has been married two other times, this child with Michelle will be his first. Back in 2015, Michelle, who rose to fame in 2001 with her pop-rock hit “Everywhere,” divorced Teddy. But throughout their relationship woes, Michelle feels lucky she can still call her ex a friend. “I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can’t,” the expectant mom told People magazine last year.

“He’s 19 years my senior. Everyone enters a relationship with the best of intentions, and we grew apart. Having our daughter together was really the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close.” Michelle met Patrick in February 2015, while attending a Grammys party in L.A. The two soon began writing and recording together, eventually falling in love. Congrats again, you two!

