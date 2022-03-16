Michelle Branch Claps Back After Criticism For Breastfeeding In The Park: ‘I Am In Shock’

Michelle Branch opened up about another mother who slammed her for breastfeeding her newborn daughter Willie in the park and her fans had her back!

Being a new mom is hard enough, but Michelle Branch had to deal with some unsolicited judgment on top of it, as many parents do. The singer-songwriter opened up about how another mother condemned her for breastfeeding in public– right to her face! The mom of three took to Twitter to vent about the uncomfortable interaction.

I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing 🤯 She said I wasn’t “being modest” I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom! — Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) March 15, 2022

“I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing,” she wrote. She said I wasn’t ‘being modest’ I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom!” Michelle received plenty of backup from her fans and Twitter users who felt the other mom was being unreasonable.

Michelle gave birth to her baby Willie just last month on February 2, 2022. She celebrated the birth of her healthy baby girl by sharing a pic of her with fans on Instagram. In the sweet snap, Willie wore a bow wrap on her head and was swaddled in a floral-print blanket with ducks on it as she rested. Two of her tiny, adorable fingers peaked out from the top of the blanket and the baby seemed as peaceful as could be.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl,” she captioned the post. “Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love.” Willie was the 90s singer’s rainbow baby as she had previously suffered a miscarriage in December 2020. She announced that she had gotten pregnant again in August and fortunately, Willie was born happy and healthy.

She shares little Willie with her husband Patrick Carney. The two also have a three-year-old son Rhys. When they announced Michelle was pregnant with baby Rhys in February 2018, they were still engaged at the time. The two ended up tying the knot in April 2019, a little over a year after Rhys was born. Michelle also has another child, Owen, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Teddy Landau.