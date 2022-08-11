Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos

Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.

Her appearance comes after a family-style European honeymoon following her July 16 Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck, 49. But the newlyweds are reportedly nowhere near done celebrating and are said to be planning a much bigger wedding ceremony at Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate.

And in the meantime, things are going extremely well for the happy new couple, who were previously engaged before famously breaking things off in January of 2004. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife that friends were left “amazed” by the “low-key” the wedding.

“Jennifer’s Las Vegas wedding has all her friends amazed at the way this relationship with Ben has transformed her,” the insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY in a July 20 report. “It’s not a big shock to anyone that she decided to elope, she’d been saying they might go that route to keep it more private, but it’s a huge shock that they were so low-key about it all.”

A separate source told HL EXCLUSIVELY in additional comments that the relationship is truly Jennifer’s “happy ending.” “Jennifer feels like she is finally getting her happy ending and that the two of them are truly meant to be together,” they said. “She tells everyone that this is forever, and she believes this to be true with all her heart. Her friends have never seen her happier in her life and Ben only brings out the sweetest side of her.”