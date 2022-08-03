Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Black Cutout Dress On A Boat During Sexy Photoshoot In Capri

Jennifer Lopez, 53, was a gorgeous summer sight to see on Aug. 3! The singer rocked a black cutout dress while lounging and posing on a boat for a photoshoot in Capri, Italy. She had her long hair down and rocked black hoop earrings as she looked out at the clear blue water in front of her and enjoyed a beverage in a wine glass.

At one point, Jennifer was spotted standing on the boat as her hands were in her hair. Her figure was on full display and she looked like a model, most likely turning heads to onlookers in the area. There didn’t appear to be breeze at the time the pics were taken since her hair was on point and didn’t blow around as she posed.

Around the same time she donned her black cutout dress, Jennifer made headlines for wearing a white one-piece swimsuit during the same photoshoot. She laid on a blue and white striped towel outside as plates of fruit and a glass of ice water were placed on the cement next to her. She once again had her hair down and added sunglasses to her look.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Cut Out Dresses: Photos Of Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson & More *EXCLUSIVE* Capri, ITALY - "Mrs. Affleck", Jennifer Lopez stuns in blackout on a photo shoot in Capri as the recently married wife to Ben Affleck oozes sex appeal. The 53-year-old American Actress and singer continues to defy her age, showing off her sultry figure in her two-piece bra top and slit skirt set and showing off some Spanx as the glamorous star portrays a hint of sophistication, filmed with a glass of drink in hand. **PHOTOS SHOT ON 08/01/2022** Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. J-Lo, Jennifer Affleck BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Black and white aren’t the only two colors J.Lo can rock. She also showed off a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit back on Aug. 1 and looked just as incredible in it. She added a multi-colored striped scarf to her hair and flashed a beautiful smile for cameras while posing.

If Jennifer’s glowing in her latest pics, there’s a good reason why. The Selena star exchanged vows with Ben Affleck at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 19 and has been in wedded bliss ever since. She and Ben enjoyed a long-term honeymoon in France and were spotted on numerous outings both alone and with some of their kids. From restaurant visits to taking in sights at French landmarks, various photos showed them looking so in love and happy!