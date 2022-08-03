Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez showed off her curves while taking in the sun on a lounge chair during a post-wedding photoshoot in Capri, Italy.

August 3, 2022 5:24PM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.

A plate of fruit and a glass of what appeared to be ice water were also spotted next to the singer as her makeup glowed in the rays. She appeared comfortable and looked like she was ready for a beach outing, which was perfectly appropriate for the middle of summer.

Jennifer Lopez in a yellow bikini during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Jennifer’s latest eye-catching pic comes after she made headlines for embracing what looked like a lovely honeymoon with Ben after their nuptials. She was also seen smiling in a yellow one-piece swimsuit while sitting on a lounge chair in Capri on Aug. 1. Like with her latest look, she had her hair down but accessorized with a multi-colored striped bandanna .

Jennifer’s long Italian getaway seems to be the celebration of a lifetime and it’s not too surprising considering her long-awaited wedding with Ben, which took place on July 16. The lovebirds exchanged vows in a Las Vegas, NV wedding chapel, keeping things simple but ultra romantic at the same time. She wore an elegant white dress during the ceremony as her hunky groom donned a white tuxedo. They announced their marriage shortly after it took place, in Jennifer’s website newsletter to fans, and the photos and videos she included made the night look dreamier than ever.

Jennifer Lopez looking great at an event. (SplashNews)

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in the emotional letter. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

