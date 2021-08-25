Jennifer Lopez, 52, Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Gorgeous New Coach Ad: ‘Going Rogue’ — Photo

Jennifer Lopez stars in a new campaign for Coach’s re-introduced Rogue handbag. See the glam photoshoot shot by Juergen Teller.

Jennifer Lopez has once again teamed up with Coach! The singer, 52, stars in a new campaign for the luxury brand’s re-introduced Rogue handbag. In images shot by fashion photographer Juergen Teller unveiled on Wednesday, J.Lo is effortless glam personified in a white fuzzy coat and baby blue floral dress that shows off her toned legs. The pièce de résistance is, of course, the Coach handbag in its signature textile jacquard.

The singer shared behind-the-scenes snapshots from the shoot, styled by Olivier Rizzo, on her Instagram on Wednesday. “Going rogue,” she captioned the post. Kate Moss, Koki, Ma Zhe, Lu, and Xiao Wen Ju also star in the campaign. First introduced in 2016 and said to have been inspired by “free spirits, rebels, and dreamers,” Coach re-introduced the Rogue as part of the brand’s fall collection, “Coach Forever, Season Two.”

The new “environmentally responsible” version of the Rogue is crafted with organic and recycled materials. “The Rogue is perhaps my favorite bag that I’ve designed at Coach,” Stuart Vevers, creative director at Coach, said in a statement. “It has that combination of heritage, offbeat attitude and a sense of authentic American style that perfectly embodies my vision for the house.”

The campaign comes amidst speculation over whether J.Lo will walk down the aisle once again with boyfriend Ben Affleck. The couple, who rekindled their romance in May following their 2004 split, were recently spotted shopping at Westfield Century City on Tuesday — just one day after Ben, 49, was photographed at the same location inside the Tiffany & Co. browsing engagement rings with his mom Chris Anne Boldt and son Samuel, 9.

It is unclear who the actor was shopping for. It is also unclear if the couple returned to the shopping center the following day for the purpose of hitting up the jewelry store. Bennifer was previously engaged back in 2002, with Ben proposing to J.Lo with a Harry Winston 6.1-carat pink diamond. The two ended their relationship two years after the proposal, citing the “excessive media attention” as a factor that led to Bennifer 1.0’s demise.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that Ben and Jennifer’s relationship this time around is “much different” than before. “It’s already much different this time around,” the source told HL. “They’re both giving this relationship another very solid try and they’ve both made it clear they’re not taking any BS and taking this seriously.”