Ben Affleck Browses Engagement Rings At Tiffany’s Amid Hot New Romance With J.Lo

Ben Affleck may be getting ready to propose to Jennifer Lopez, as he was pictured browsing engagement rings in LA on Aug. 23.

Ben Affleck, 49, was pictured looking at engagement rings at the Century City, California Tiffany’s alongside his mom Sam and son Samuel on Aug. 23. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

At this time, it’s not clear who Ben was shopping for, but if his hot and heavy romance with Jennifer Lopez, 52, is any indication, we’d venture a guess and say it’s probably for her. HollywoodLife reached out to Ben’s rep for a comment, but we didn’t receive an immediate response. We did, however, get confirmation that Ben was shopping at the Century City location on Monday.

If Ben is preparing to propose to Jennifer, this wouldn’t be the first time he’s done so. The actor first popped the question to the Hustlers star in November 2002, a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston that reportedly cost $2.5 million, according to Page Six.

Sadly, the couple later decided to postpone their 2003 wedding because of “excessive media attention”. In a statement at the time, they said, “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

Following the postponement, Jen and Ben split in 2004. “Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy,” a rep told PEOPLE at the time.

After separate marriage and kids, Ben and Jen found their way back to each other and rekindled their romance in April, just one month after the singer ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Since then, they’ve been completely inseparable. In fact, they’ve been having blended family outings for quite some time now, and just this past weekend, they took their kids to see Hamilton in Hollywood on Aug. 20, before taking them to The Magic Castle on Aug. 21.