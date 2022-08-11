Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, Takes A Dip In A Bikini: ‘Vacation Mode’

The model soaked in the sun as she went for a relaxing swim in a tiny bathing suit during a getaway to Montenegro.

August 11, 2022 12:58PM EDT
alessandra ambrosio
Image Credit: SplashNews

No better way to cool off than the pool! Alessandra Ambrosio kicked back in the pool for a set of stunning photos on her Instagram on Wednesday, August 10. The model looked gorgeous as she basked in the sun while sitting down in the shallow end of the pool at the Dukley Hotel and Resort in Montenegro. Alessandra, 41, clearly was ready to chill out during her stay. “Vacation mode,” she captioned the photo.

As she laid back in the pool, Alessandra sported a tiny white bikini top, with tiger-striped bottoms. It seemed like she’d just taken a dive in, as her hair looked wet as it was pushed back. Besides the bikini, the model sported a white pair of sunglasses and also accessorized with a white necklace that totally matched her top!

Besides the poolside selfies, Alessandra also shared a glimpse of the pool at the resort in the photoset, and it looked like the perfect place to spend an August day. She gave fans more of a look at her vacation in her Instagram Stories, where she showed herself paddleboarding, plus some of the yummy-looking meals and drinks that she was having on her vacation!

Alessandra rocks an orange bikini during a February vacation. (SplashNews)

Alessandra seems like she’s been having an amazing summer so far! She’s shown off so many amazing swimsuits during beach days and time riding boats. Her stay in Montenegro isn’t her only big getaway. She also spent time down on the Amalfi Coast in Italy back in July.

Other than her time relaxing on the water, Alessandra has also partaken in a lot of fun summer activities. She was seen playing some beach volleyball earlier in August with some friends in Malibu. She hasn’t just been hitting the beach though. She also kicked off her summer by attending the Stagecoach Music Festival in California, which is a yearly celebration of country music. She shared a photo of herself in her best cowboy-inspired outfit at the fest back in May.

