Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Hat At Stagecoach Festival: Photo

Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, certainly knows how to dress for festival season — the supermodel rocked a perfect ensemble at Stagecoach, complete with excellent cowboy boots, carefree bare midriff, sunglasses, and cute Daisy Dukes. The iconic Victoria’s Secret Angel and mother of two posted a series of flawless photos from the event, held at the Empire Polo Club, on May 1. In some of the photos, she’s joined by friend and fellow model Ludi Delfino, who rocks a similar black and white cowboy-inspired ensemble. “Stagecoach,” she captioned the post simply, alongside cowboy, musical note, and carousel emojis.
Many of the model’s 11 million followers jumped into the comments section to share their thoughts on the eye-catching ensemble. “Wild West,” commented one follower, alongside a fire emoji. “Hot, Sensuous and Seductive,” commented one, while another called out her long legs, saying “Lets for days,” alongside a heart-eye emoji. Another follower praised Alessandra for being a great role model. “I wish you could read this so I can thank you for being such great inspiration and motivation,” the follower commented.
Alessandra’s jaunt at Stagecoach is nowhere near her first foray into events known for high style — she’s regularly photographed wearing stunning bikinis, gorgeous designer ensembles, and incredible red carpet looks. And she’s clearly been having a great time at Coachella, posting photos of herself in a variety of appealing festival ensembles alongside friends.
“When the workin’ day is done, Oh girls, they wanna have fun….” she captioned an April 30 Instagram post, quoting the iconic ’80’s Cyndi Lauper hit. “Ho hoo girls just wanna have fun,” she wrote, alongside musical note, rainbow, butterly, and guitar emojis. She completed the post with the hashtags #galsfestival and #PatBOxAlessandra. The photos showed Alessandra wearing a breezy, lacy white shorts set and fringed duster with cowboy booties. The tips of her hair were dyed pink, and her four friends wore similarly flirty festival outfits.
The Brazilian-American supermodel is currently dating fellow model Richard Lee, whom she was seen kissing as the festival. The GAL Floripa beachwear maven has two children with former fiancé Jamie Mazur — 13-year-old lookalike daughter Anja Louise Mazur and 11-year-old son Noah Phoenix Mazur.