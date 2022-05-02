Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Hat At Stagecoach Festival: Photo

Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, certainly knows how to dress for festival season — the supermodel rocked a perfect ensemble at Stagecoach, complete with excellent cowboy boots, carefree bare midriff, sunglasses, and cute Daisy Dukes. The iconic Victoria’s Secret Angel and mother of two posted a series of flawless photos from the event, held at the Empire Polo Club, on May 1. In some of the photos, she’s joined by friend and fellow model Ludi Delfino, who rocks a similar black and white cowboy-inspired ensemble. “Stagecoach,” she captioned the post simply, alongside cowboy, musical note, and carousel emojis.

Many of the model’s 11 million followers jumped into the comments section to share their thoughts on the eye-catching ensemble. “Wild West,” commented one follower, alongside a fire emoji. “Hot, Sensuous and Seductive,” commented one, while another called out her long legs, saying “Lets for days,” alongside a heart-eye emoji. Another follower praised Alessandra for being a great role model. “I wish you could read this so I can thank you for being such great inspiration and motivation,” the follower commented.

View Related Gallery Stars In Short Shorts: Photos Of Hailey Baldwin & Other Celebs Rocking Daisy Dukes Daisy dukes are a classic staple in Americans' wardrobes. The term was coined from Catherine Bach's role as the bombshell "Daisy Duke" in "The Dukes of Hazzard," a television show that ran between 1979 and 1985. Now, hot pants are the norm, especially among Hollywood's biggest stars. Hailey Baldwin is seen here, rocking the go-to LA look: short shorts, a cropped white tank and a pair of slick shades. Daisy dukes are perfect for running errands, as Ariel Winter will show you. But they're also appropriate for entertaining the crowd, as Miley Cyrus proved on stage! Stars love to let their personalities show through in each pair of short shorts. Taylor Swift was pictured in striped shorts, which reflected her normally posh and preppy style (well, aside from that one "Reputation" phase). Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner looped a sparkly silver belt through her blue denim shorts, as expected of the queen of high fashion. There's all kinds of ways to wear short shorts, as you'll see by clicking through the gallery. Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. Shot on 04/23/22. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Alessandra’s jaunt at Stagecoach is nowhere near her first foray into events known for high style — she’s regularly photographed wearing stunning bikinis, gorgeous designer ensembles, and incredible red carpet looks. And she’s clearly been having a great time at Coachella, posting photos of herself in a variety of appealing festival ensembles alongside friends.

“When the workin’ day is done, Oh girls, they wanna have fun….” she captioned an April 30 Instagram post, quoting the iconic ’80’s Cyndi Lauper hit. “Ho hoo girls just wanna have fun,” she wrote, alongside musical note, rainbow, butterly, and guitar emojis. She completed the post with the hashtags #galsfestival and #PatBOxAlessandra. The photos showed Alessandra wearing a breezy, lacy white shorts set and fringed duster with cowboy booties. The tips of her hair were dyed pink, and her four friends wore similarly flirty festival outfits.

The Brazilian-American supermodel is currently dating fellow model Richard Lee, whom she was seen kissing as the festival. The GAL Floripa beachwear maven has two children with former fiancé Jamie Mazur — 13-year-old lookalike daughter Anja Louise Mazur and 11-year-old son Noah Phoenix Mazur.