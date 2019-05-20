Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid & More Stars Stunning In Daring Thigh-High Slit Gowns At Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is a yearly event for the film industry, and stars bring out their hottest fashion looks for the red carpet. Alessandra Ambrosio, Bell Hadid, and more have put their best foot forward in thigh-high gowns over the years.

This look is certainly not for the faint of heart. Stars have repeatedly rocked the thigh-high slit gown trend at the Cannes Film Festival over the years, showing off their toned legs with the dresses. Clearly, this look was not designed for those who want to sport a bit of shape-wear underneath their dress, since it’s all about showing skin! But if you’re into being bold and flaunting your skin, you can wear this look, too.

One of our favorite stars to wear this look recently was Alessandra Ambrosio, 38, who showed off her long model legs in her red halter gown on the festival carpet on May 15 at the Les Miserables premiere. The dress slit basically went up to her waist, showing every inch of her leg. She confidently rocked the carpet with her look, which had part of the dress draping behind her as she walked. Alessandra paired her ensemble with red lipstick, red nail polish, and silver high heels. She wore her hair up and had on some dangling earrings.

Bella Hadid, 22, also did her take on the look at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Bella wowed when she showed up on the The Unknown Girl red carpet in an Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress, showing off her take on the trend.

For Bella’s iconic look, she wore a red thigh-high slit dress as well, but hers was more cleavage-baring than Alessandra’s. Bella’s dress had tiny spaghetti straps, and showed off her left leg as she walked in black strappy high heels. Bella wore her hair up and back, but left some bangs down on her forehead. She wore dangling diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet.

There’s even more glamorous women who have rocked this trend at the same festival. Be sure to check out the gallery above, which features even more beautiful stars like Eva Longoria, Amber Heard, Winnie Harlow, Selena Gomez, and more wearing gorgeous thigh-high slit gowns!