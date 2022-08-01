Alessandra Ambrosio Plays Volleyball in A Sporty Bikini On The Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio made playing volleyball look SO good when she hit the beach in Malibu on July 31. The supermodel was joined by friends for a volleyball game on the California beach, and she looked the part of Sporty Spice in her simple, supportive bikini. Alessandra wore a mustard-hued two-piece for the volleyball game, pairing the look with her hair in a loose braid, as well as red-rimmed sunglasses.

It’s been quite a summer for Alessandra, who has been photographed in various bikinis over the past few weeks. In mid-July, Alessandra took a vacation to the Amalfi Coast, where she rocked a strapless swimsuit to take in the breathtaking views. She posted various photos on Instagram to show off the most amazing parts of her overseas getaway.

Of course, July 4th was also the perfect occasion to break out a swimsuit. Alessandra celebrated the holiday weekend in a red, white and blue string bikini, and posted a photo of herself sunbathing on another vacation. Alessandra wasn’t even in the U.S. at the time — she was vacationing in Turkey — but she still made sure to give a nod to Independence Day with her swimsuit.

Although Alessandra has been living her best life all summer, she’s still dedicated to her most important role as a mom, too. The model has two children with ex, Jamie Mazur. The pair’s daughter, Anja, was born in 2008, followed by a son, Noah, in 2012. Although she and Jamie never married, they were engaged for 10 years before their split in 2018. Alessandra is currently dating Richard Lee, although she doesn’t often post him on her social media. They got together in 2021.