Alessandra Ambrosio Plays Volleyball in A Sporty Bikini On The Beach

While getting in some exercise on the beach on July 31, Alessandra Ambrosio put her toned bikini bod front and center while rocking a bright two-piece.

By:
August 1, 2022 1:40PM EDT
alessandra ambrosio
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation.
Alessandra Ambrosio poses for pictures with a friend while playing beach volleyball in Malibu.
Adam Levine's model wife Behati Prinsloo hit the beach in Maui today playing with the couple's daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace while Adam was working out at the gym. The family is vacationing at an exclusive resort in Maui Hawaii.
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Alessandra Ambrosio made playing volleyball look SO good when she hit the beach in Malibu on July 31. The supermodel was joined by friends for a volleyball game on the California beach, and she looked the part of Sporty Spice in her simple, supportive bikini. Alessandra wore a mustard-hued two-piece for the volleyball game, pairing the look with her hair in a loose braid, as well as red-rimmed sunglasses.

alessandra ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio playing volleyball. (Backgrid)

It’s been quite a summer for Alessandra, who has been photographed in various bikinis over the past few weeks. In mid-July, Alessandra took a vacation to the Amalfi Coast, where she rocked a strapless swimsuit to take in the breathtaking views. She posted various photos on Instagram to show off the most amazing parts of her overseas getaway.

Of course, July 4th was also the perfect occasion to break out a swimsuit. Alessandra celebrated the holiday weekend in a red, white and blue string bikini, and posted a photo of herself sunbathing on another vacation. Alessandra wasn’t even in the U.S. at the time — she was vacationing in Turkey — but she still made sure to give a nod to Independence Day with her swimsuit.

alessanda ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio on the beach with friends. (BACKGRID)

Although Alessandra has been living her best life all summer, she’s still dedicated to her most important role as a mom, too. The model has two children with ex, Jamie Mazur. The pair’s daughter, Anja, was born in 2008, followed by a son, Noah, in 2012. Although she and Jamie never married, they were engaged for 10 years before their split in 2018. Alessandra is currently dating Richard Lee, although she doesn’t often post him on her social media. They got together in 2021.

