Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Strapless Bikini In Amalfi Coast Getaway: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, looked incredible in her latest set of vacation photos! The Brazilian model took to Instagram to share several new photos of herself and special moments she’s had during her getaway to Italy on July 15. In some of the snapshots, she wore a fashionable lime green strapless bikini top under a long lime green and pink striped button-down dress that had the buttons undone at the very top and very bottom, giving off a sexy look.

The beauty also had her hair down and added sunglasses and a necklace to her style as she carried a small purse. She also shared photos of eye-catching views and delicious-looking food and drinks. “When in Italy… 🍅💐🍋🍤🧀✨,” she captioned the post.

Alessandra was joined by her gal pal, Rachel Dobriner, in one of the pics. Both ladies posed together in front of incredible clear blue water and various buildings behind them. Like her starlet friend, Rachel wowed in her outfit of choice, which was a turquoise patterned overdress and sun hat.

View Related Gallery Gorgeous Models In Bikinis: Pics Hailey Baldwin Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 12 Jun 2017 No Poland***No Austria***No Russia***No Italy***No Switzerland<br> Kourtney Kardashian shows off her toned physique as she hits the waves in high-cut bikini in Miami with Hailey Baldwin New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Once the photos were published, Alessandra’s fans responded with comments full of compliments and supportive words. “You are absolutely gorgeous. Beautiful scenery ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another shared, “Impressive.” A third fan called her their “favorite supermodel” and a fourth wished her “a nice weekend.”

Before Alessandra shared her latest photos, she wowed in another swimsuit during a fun time in Ibiza last week. The one-piece was light brown and included cut-out sections on the sides. She confidently posed in the fashion choice while standing near rocks and water and had a colorful shawl spread out as her arms were stretched.

She also donned a neon green bikini back in Apr., proving she can wear just about any color and looked fantastic in it. During that outing, she played a game of volleyball on a beach and added a yellow baseball cap and oval-shaped sunglasses to her look. It was the perfect spring/summer fashion choice and like many of her fashion choices, it surely inspired her fans and swimsuit lovers.