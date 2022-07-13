VS Angel Alessandra Ambrosia, 41, Rocks Brown Swimsuit On Her ‘Bohemian’ Ibiza Vacation: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosia took some time to relax in Ibiza, Spain following Paris Couture Fashion Week. See her soak up the Spanish sun here!

By:
July 13, 2022 7:19PM EDT
Alessandra Ambrosia
View gallery
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5134289 081219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Norway Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights
Bella Hadid wears a leopard print bikini in Miami Beach,Florida Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5274637 131121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Iris Law leaves her Hotel to going at the beachside during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by Marco Piovanotto/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Iris Law Ref: SPL5312685 220522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

Alessandra Ambrosio is having some fun in the sun in Ibiza! The 41-year-old supermodel shared some fun snapshots of her beach vacation on the Spanish island on July 13, in which she sizzled in a light brown one-piece that featured a cutout detail below her chest. Alessandra’s tanned skin was kissed by the sun in the dreamy photos as she spread her arms in pure bliss and held a colorful shawl behind her. Alessandra rocked a pair of red sunglasses in the pictures and wore her caramel-colored locks down. The second picture gave a glimpse of her toned backside as she stared out at the water from a rocky shore. “b o h e m i a n,” she captioned the set of three photos.

Alessandra posted a close-up selfie on July 12 of herself wearing the same swimsuit but changed up her ensemble by pairing it with a straw hat. She also wore a short, layered necklace, which sparkled in the warm sunlight. “w o r s h i p p e r” she captioned the beautiful shot.

The mother of two first posted from Ibiza on July 11 and simply captioned the carousel of gorgeous pictures, “v a c a c i o n e s…” with beach and sun emojis. In the first snapshot, Alessandra stared at the camera as she lounged on her stomach wearing a tan bathing suit, three necklaces, and a straw hat. She appeared to wear lipstick that matched the color of her suit. A second photo showed the stunning model walking through her resort in flip flips and a white cover-up and the same straw hat from the first selfie. The following pictures depicted plush white couches with colorful pillows and matching white umbrellas sitting atop rock that lined the water, and Alessandra sitting on one of the couches.

The vacation is well-deserved, as the Brazil native had a busy schedule for Paris Couture Fashon Week last week, where she sat front row for Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Not too long before, though, Alessandra was back in beach mode and dazzled in a red, white, and blue bikini. That time, she was enjoying some relaxation in Turkey. “‘It’s the summer of our lives; we’ll contain it for a while … She holds the heat, the breeze of the summer in the circle of her hand … I’d be happy with this summer if it’s all we ever had’,” she wrote alongside the carousel of photos that showed off the stunning views around her and her tanned skin. The quote came from Maggie Stiefvater, the author who penned the popular fantasy novels The Wolves of Mercy Falls and The Raven Cycle.

More From Our Partners

ad