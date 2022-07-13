VS Angel Alessandra Ambrosia, 41, Rocks Brown Swimsuit On Her ‘Bohemian’ Ibiza Vacation: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio is having some fun in the sun in Ibiza! The 41-year-old supermodel shared some fun snapshots of her beach vacation on the Spanish island on July 13, in which she sizzled in a light brown one-piece that featured a cutout detail below her chest. Alessandra’s tanned skin was kissed by the sun in the dreamy photos as she spread her arms in pure bliss and held a colorful shawl behind her. Alessandra rocked a pair of red sunglasses in the pictures and wore her caramel-colored locks down. The second picture gave a glimpse of her toned backside as she stared out at the water from a rocky shore. “b o h e m i a n,” she captioned the set of three photos.

Alessandra posted a close-up selfie on July 12 of herself wearing the same swimsuit but changed up her ensemble by pairing it with a straw hat. She also wore a short, layered necklace, which sparkled in the warm sunlight. “w o r s h i p p e r” she captioned the beautiful shot.

The mother of two first posted from Ibiza on July 11 and simply captioned the carousel of gorgeous pictures, “v a c a c i o n e s…” with beach and sun emojis. In the first snapshot, Alessandra stared at the camera as she lounged on her stomach wearing a tan bathing suit, three necklaces, and a straw hat. She appeared to wear lipstick that matched the color of her suit. A second photo showed the stunning model walking through her resort in flip flips and a white cover-up and the same straw hat from the first selfie. The following pictures depicted plush white couches with colorful pillows and matching white umbrellas sitting atop rock that lined the water, and Alessandra sitting on one of the couches.

The vacation is well-deserved, as the Brazil native had a busy schedule for Paris Couture Fashon Week last week, where she sat front row for Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Not too long before, though, Alessandra was back in beach mode and dazzled in a red, white, and blue bikini. That time, she was enjoying some relaxation in Turkey. “‘It’s the summer of our lives; we’ll contain it for a while … She holds the heat, the breeze of the summer in the circle of her hand … I’d be happy with this summer if it’s all we ever had’,” she wrote alongside the carousel of photos that showed off the stunning views around her and her tanned skin. The quote came from Maggie Stiefvater, the author who penned the popular fantasy novels The Wolves of Mercy Falls and The Raven Cycle.