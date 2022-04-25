Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, Hits The Beach In Neon Green Bikini: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio is constantly showing off her fabulous figure in sexy bikinis but her latest swimsuit may just be our favorite. The 41-year-old supermodel was enjoying a day on the beach in Malibu with her boyfriend, Richard Lee, when she wore a neon triangle bikini with a trucker hat.

Alessandra played a game of volleyball and strolled the beach while rocking a triangle top with low-rise matching bottoms that were super cheeky, showing off her toned behind. She accessorized with a bright yellow Port Sandz California Love Hat and a Jacquie Aiche Graduated Faceted Heishi Opal Beaded Necklace. Later that day, she covered up with a pair of low-rise Soffe Teeny Tiny Shorts in Vivid Blue and a Mizuno Arm Sleeve.

Aside from this sexy look, Alessandra was recently on the beach again when she wore a lavender GAL Floripa Super Moon bikini that had a plunging keyhole cutout on the chest. Alessandra posted a slew of photos of her in the bikini on the beach with the caption, “Here is to the divine & sacred bond we build with all the special women in our lives. Nurture one another, be light and celebrate.”

Alessandra was recently on the beach again when she wore a lavender GAL Floripa Super Moon bikini that had a plunging keyhole cutout on the chest. Alessandra posted a slew of photos of her in the bikini on the beach with the caption, "Here is to the divine & sacred bond we build with all the special women in our lives. Nurture one another, be light and celebrate."

Alessandra was recently on vacation in St. Barts with Richard when she rocked a gorgeous teal polka dot bikini that featured a triangle top and a super cheeky scrunched bottom. Right before that, she was on vacation in Brazil when she wore a burnt orange NUA Swim triangle bikini that had a plunging halterneck top and a pair of matching, side-tie string bikini bottoms. She accessorized with a silver chain necklace and a pair of oversized Vera Wang Eyewear V491 sunglasses.