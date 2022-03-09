Fashion

Alessandra Ambrosio Does Handstand In Bikini On The Beach In Impressive Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her fabulous figure & seriously impressive skills when she did a handstand on the beach in a tiny bikini.

Alessandra Ambrosio is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did when she showed off her gymnastics skills on the beach. The 40-year-old model looked incredible in the new photos when she rocked a lavender GAL Floripa Super Moon bikini that had a plunging keyhole cutout on the chest.

Alessandra posted a slew of photos of her in the bikini on the beach with the caption, “Here is to the divine & sacred bond we build with all the special women in our lives. Nurture one another, be light and celebrate.”

Alessandra loves posting bikini photos and aside from this one, she recently wore a gorgeous teal polka dot bikini while on vacation in St. Barts with her boyfriend, Richard Lee. The two-piece featured a triangle top and a super cheeky scrunched bottom.

As if Alessandra’s swimsuits couldn’t get any sexier, she was recently in Brazil when she wore a burnt orange NUA Swim triangle bikini featuring a halterneck plunging top with a pair of matching, side-tie string bikini bottoms. She accessorized with a silver chain necklace and a pair of oversized Vera Wang Eyewear V491 sunglasses.

On that same vacation, she looked amazing in a slew of looks including her turquoise patterned bikini featuring a scrunched bandeau top that was cut out in the center of her chest revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching strappy bottoms and sunglasses.

Another one of our favorite looks from her trip was her bright orange Paola Bernardi Marine Dress that was skintight and had a keyhole cutout at her chest. The form-fitting dress had two slits on the sides of her legs and she accessorized with a Gas Bijoux Picot Bag, nude Tkees Gemma Sandals, and a Jacquie Aiche Pave Morganite Teardrop Center Ethiopian Opal Beaded Necklace.