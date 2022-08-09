Eva Longoria, 47, Rocks High-Waisted Shorts For Dinner Out: Photos

Eva Longoria is looking chic while she beats the summer heat! The actress, 47, stepped out in Beverly Hills on the evening of Monday. Aug. 8 for dinner at the popular Chinese eatery Mr Chow and she looked gorgeous in a matching high-waisted shorts and blazer set. The cream color of the set complimented Eva’s glowing, tanned summer skin and helped her curled brunette hair pop. She accessorized with more nude colors which took the form of a brown and beige handbag, gold and silver jewelry, and tan and clear pumps. Her hair was worn in a flirtatious half-up, half-down style.

Eva has certainly taken a liking to shorts and blazer sets, as she was photographed once again rocking a set on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a dinner with friends in West Hollywood. The set, made by Skies Are Blue, was made of a bubblegum pink fabric and was paired with a white cropped tank underneath the open blazer. She wore the same beige and clear heels with this set and seemingly paired it with the same gold and silver layered necklaces and bracelets and oversized hoop earrings that she wore on Monday. That night, however, she carried a large canvas tote that had Casa Del Sol — the tequila brand she cofounded — printed on it and threw her gorgeous hair up into a ponytail that featured loose strands elegantly framing her face.

Of course, the Desperate Housewives alum has been slaying in anything she puts on all summer long. On Aug. 8, she shared a snapshot of herself strolling by a bright blue building in high-waisted daisy dukes, a bodysuit that featured a keyhole cutout on the chest and hips, and white sneakers. The outfit highlighted her toned legs and arms without being too revealing. “Happy Monday! Make sure to add a little color to your week,” she captioned the gorgeous picture.

In July, Eva showed off her fit physique while on vacation in Italy with her husband, Jose Antonio Bastón, and their 4-year-old son, Santiago. On July 10, she was seen soaking up the sun off of Capri in a white string bikini that featured a black and yellow design. Just days later, she slayed in a black string bikini, which she donned in a TikTok video in which she showed off her moves to “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia. That same day, she shared yet another TikTok of her lounging on the private yacht she rented for the family vacation. She looked regal in an emerald green halter sundress as she sipped on some red wine.

Whether she’s strutting down the sidewalks of Los Angeles in stylish ensembles or sizzling in a bikini, Eva has claimed this summer as hers.