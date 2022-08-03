Jane Fonda, 84, Admits She’s ‘Not Proud’ Of Her Facelift: ‘I Don’t Know’ If I’d Do It Over

Jane Fonda had a very frank discussion about her experiences with plastic surgery in a new interview with Vogue, published on Tuesday, August 2. The Grace and Frankie star spoke about getting a facelift, and revealed that she doesn’t think that she’d repeat the procedure again now. “I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one],” she told the outlet. “Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it.”

Jane, 84, was responding to a question about what she younger people take away from her continuing to work well into her 80s, not only in the acting world but with her political activism. After saying how she wanted to show younger fans to “stop being afraid of being old,” the Book Club actress pivoted and mentioned that recognizes that she has the means to afford things like personal trainers and surgical procedures before she opened up about her feelings on facelifts. “I’m thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible,” she said.

Throughout her career, Jane has reportedly had two facelifts, with her first being in her 40s, and her second being over a decade ago in 2010, according to DailyMail. During the interview, the actress revealed some of her fitness and diet routines, including cutting down on red meat and fish.

At the end of the story, she admitted that she mostly shies away from getting facials, but she did share some of her secrets to having great health in her 80s. “I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too,” she said.