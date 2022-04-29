Dolly Parton Has An Epic ‘9 To 5’ Reunion With Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin In ‘Grace & Frankie’ Finale

Dolly Parton’s hyped-up appearance on Grace & Frankie happened in the very last episode of the beloved Netflix series. After Grace and Frankie are electrocuted by a martini, they wake up in after-life. They quickly spot pamphlets that read, “So You’re Dead.”

Frankie quips that Grace killed her. “I knew it. You’re my murderer,” she adds. Grace is determined to leave heaven with Frankie. They have to talk to their case manager to plead their case.

Frankie thinks that her life is over and says that she’s accepted death. Grace doesn’t think that’s the case. “I swear to you, we are not done yet. Maybe — just maybe — the best is yet to come,” Grace tells Frankie.

They decide to “knock on heaven’s door” and come across Agnes, played by Dolly. Agnes is a “working-class angel,” a nod to 9 to 5. Agnes says she’s going to check their files so they can be on their way. Grace believes there’s been a mistake. Agnes notices that Grace is getting to return to the land of the living but not Frankie. Grace doesn’t want to leave without Frankie and vice versa for Frankie.

“If I can’t be with Grace, I’ll be in so much emotional pain all the cheese in heaven won’t help,” Frankie tells Agnes. Since Agnes isn’t the top dog in the after-life, she doesn’t have any sway. “Rules are rules. It’s time to say goodbye,” Agnes tells Grace and Frankie.

Saying goodbye is heartbreaking for them both. They both break down into tears as Agnes watches on. Grace and Frankie say that they love each other, and Agnes realizes that she can’t separate them. She turns her head and allows Frankie to return to the real world with Grace.

Dolly’s appearance in the Grace & Frankie series finale marks a 9 to 5 reunion for Dolly, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin. The trio notably starred in the iconic 1980 film. Dolly, Jane, and Lily recently reunited onstage at the 2021 Emmys.