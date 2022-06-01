Jane Fonda Is A Blushing Bride Filming ‘Book Club 2’ With Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen & Mary Steenburgen

Jane Fonda, 84, was pictured on the set of Book Club 2 in Rome, Italy on May 31. The actress wore a bridal veil and a “Bride-to-be” wedding sash over a leopard-print top seemingly ahead of her character Vivian’s wedding. Jane’s co-stars Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen who star as Diane, Sharon, and Carol, respectively, were also in the on-set photos.

The foursome got into character while filming scenes for the Book Club sequel. Candice, 78, wore a pink shirt and white pants; Diane, 76, dressed in a blue jacket and black pants; and Mary, 69, rocked a patterned maxi dress with a brown belt. The talented actresses had big smiles on their faces as they walked through the streets of the Eternal City together.

Book Club starred Jane, Candice, Diane and Mary as a group of women who meet up in a book club and read Fifty Shades of Grey. As the film, which was directed by Bill Holderman, goes on, the women then start to change the way they view personal relationships. The sequel started filming in May after COVID-related production delays.

On May 11, Jane was pictured with a red hair makeover on the film’s set. She shot scenes around Villa Borghese Park. At the end of the month, Focus Features shared a photo of the four women arriving at the airport in Rome. The production company also confirmed that Bill is back to direct the sequel while stars Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson are also returning.