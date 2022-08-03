Gisele Shares Sweet Tribute To Tom Brady On His 45th Birthday: ‘You Are So Loved’

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are proving once again that they are the GOAT in relationship goals! The gorgeous supermodel, 42, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give her NFL star hubby the most incredible shout out to mark his 45th birthday. Sharing an adorable snap of Tom rocking his Buccaneers uniform alongside their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, Gisele captioned the snap with a sweet message, writing, “Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!”

She added, “@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!” Her tribute to Tom comes only two weeks after he gushed about her on her 42 birthday! “Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity,” he wrote alongside a gorgeous snap of the Brazilian bombshell.

The couple have been celebrating the summer season in style, as they enjoyed a yacht trip while vacationing in Italy. The couple made the most of the Portofino holiday as they were spotted working out on the boat and catching rays on the deck with their two kids and Tom’s son Jack, 15, whom he shares with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan. The family of five also enjoyed some shopping on land and treated themselves to ice cream as well.

View Related Gallery Tom Brady's Cutest Family Photos: The NFL Legend With Gisele & Kids Tom Brady New England Patriots' Tom Brady greets his son Jack on the field after NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seen strolling in Portofino with daughter Vivian Lake **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873289_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The Italian getaway comes a few days after it was revealed Tom was in cahoots with Jamie Foxx in bringing Cameron Diaz out of acting retirement! In July, Jamie took to his social media to post an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom. Jamie had enlisted the help of Tom to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game, as she had just signed up for a new movie co-starring Jamie called Back in Action.

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire,” Tom told Cameron after Jamie patched him through on the call. “And I am relatively successful and unretiring,” he added, referencing his return to football after announcing his retirement earlier this year. Cameron replied, “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

In February, Tom had announced his plans to retire from the NFL, only to take it all back six weeks later! Citing “unfinished business on the field,” Tom will be putting back on his helmet for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in hopes of adding to his seven Super Bowl titles!