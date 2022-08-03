Gisele Shares Sweet Tribute To Tom Brady On His 45th Birthday: ‘You Are So Loved’

The supermodel shared an adorable snap of Tom is his Buccaneers uniform alongside their children Vivian and Benjamin. Check out her heartwarming tribute here!

By:
August 3, 2022 2:52PM EDT
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are proving once again that they are the GOAT in relationship goals! The gorgeous supermodel, 42, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give her NFL star hubby the most incredible shout out to mark his 45th birthday. Sharing an adorable snap of Tom rocking his Buccaneers uniform alongside their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, Gisele captioned the snap with a sweet message, writing, “Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!”

She added, “@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!” Her tribute to Tom comes only two weeks after he gushed about her on her 42 birthday! “Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity,” he wrote alongside a gorgeous snap of the Brazilian bombshell.

The couple have been celebrating the summer season in style, as they enjoyed a yacht trip while vacationing in Italy. The couple made the most of the Portofino holiday as they were spotted working out on the boat and catching rays on the deck with their two kids and Tom’s son Jack, 15, whom he shares with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan. The family of five also enjoyed some shopping on land and treated themselves to ice cream as well.

The Italian getaway comes a few days after it was revealed Tom was in cahoots with Jamie Foxx in bringing Cameron Diaz out of acting retirement! In July, Jamie took to his social media to post an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom. Jamie had enlisted the help of Tom to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game, as she had just signed up for a new movie co-starring Jamie called Back in Action.

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire,” Tom told Cameron after Jamie patched him through on the call. “And I am relatively successful and unretiring,” he added, referencing his return to football after announcing his retirement earlier this year. Cameron replied, “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

In February, Tom had announced his plans to retire from the NFL, only to take it all back six weeks later! Citing “unfinished business on the field,” Tom will be putting back on his helmet for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in hopes of adding to his seven Super Bowl titles!

More From Our Partners

ad