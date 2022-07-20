Tom Brady Send Love To Gisele On Her 42nd Birthday: This Will Be Your ‘Best Year Yet’

Happy birthday Gisele Bundchen! The model rang in her 42nd birthday with a sweet message from her husband Tom Brady on Wednesday, July 20. The football star, 44, shared a gorgeous photo of Gisele to his Instagram to commemorate the special day for his wife of 13 years.

Gisele looked beautiful as she rocked a light, beige dress and some gold jewelry, in the photo that Tom shared, and he gushed about his wife in the caption. “Happy Birthday Gisele. Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet,” he wrote with a heart emoji. “Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity.” Gisele also shared the post to her Instagram Stories, with a white heart in the corner.

View Related Gallery Tom Brady's Cutest Family Photos: The NFL Legend With Gisele & Kids Tom Brady New England Patriots' Tom Brady greets his son Jack on the field after NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seen strolling in Portofino with daughter Vivian Lake **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873289_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The astonishingly good-looking couple make no excuses when showering each other with love and affection. Just last month, while vacationing in Italy, the pair were packing on the PDA whenever they weren’t soaking up the sun or working out on their chartered luxury yacht. Tom and Gisele were joined by his son Jack, 14, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, and their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

As fans know, the football icon and legendary supermodel have been going strong since they first went out on a blind date in 2006. “I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” Gisele told Vanity Fair in a 2009 profile. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’” Three years later they were married at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Los Angeles. The pair held a second ceremony at her home in Costa Rica in April 2009 for friends and extended family members. With the arrival of Ben and Vivian, the couple were complete and, as Tom’s birthday tribute to Gisele proves, now happier than ever!