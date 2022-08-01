‘Bachelor’ Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged To Boyfriend Grant Troutt: See Diamond Ring

Madison Prewett is a bride-to-be! The 26-year-old Bachelor alum got engaged to boyfriend Grant Troutt on the evening of July 31 and happily posed for gorgeous photos during and after the proposal. It turns out the hunk popped the question to the beauty at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, FL and she, without hesitation, accepted the pretty diamond ring.

“Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it,” Madison told PEOPLE. “And the ring of my dreams!”

Madison also said that she “had no idea the proposal was coming,” and her future husband’s “plans changed multiple times” before he decided on the final proposal idea after weeks of planning. He even “constantly” met with Madison’s family and friends to make sure everything would be perfect.

“He actually was supposed to come with me and my friends to Florida but he got sick and wasn’t able to make it,” Madison further explained. “I thought we were celebrating one of our friend’s birthdays. I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew)