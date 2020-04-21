Peter Weber Shades Ex Madison Prewett After She Claims He Sent Her Texts Before Kelley Reunion   

Peter Weber wished Madison Prewett had ‘more respect’ after his ex revealed their private texts! Madison claimed ‘The Bachelor’ star wanted to ‘get back together’ before visiting Kelley Flanagan in Chicago.

Peter Weber, 28, does not appreciate his ex Madison Prewett, 24, airing their personal texts! The Bachelor star jumped into the comments section of a fan account that promoted Madison’s recent interview on the Off The Vine podcast that came out on April 21, which she used to make bombshell claims. She accused Peter of hitting up her cell phone in hopes of a reunion, right before he instead reunited with a different ex, Kelley Flanagan, in Kelley’s hometown of Chicago on March 25! “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story,” Peter wrote. The snark could be felt through the screen!

While Peter didn’t go into detail what “the story” is, Madison sure did! During the podcast, she claimed that Peter was “calling” and “texting” her to supposedly say things like, “‘I miss you, let’s get back together.'” All of this was a “little confusing” for Madison, after revealing she and Peter had broken up on March 12. “I think, like, when you breakup and you’re going through a heartbreak and you just came off a show that was emotionally, physically and very which way exhausting, everybody handles that differently,” Madison reasoned. “Everybody leans on different things.”

Not only did Madison claim Peter texted her before his reunion with Kelley, but after as well! “He had texted me two days before [Peter and Kelley’s photo surfaced]. And [then] he texted me after it had been out for a couple days. He sent me this long, long text, kind of explaining himself, but not really. Just kind of sharing the current situation or whatever,” Madison claimed on the podcast. “I was very kind back, I was just like, ‘Look, this doesn’t affect anything for me, like, we went our separate ways, it’s not like I lost something here.’ I guess, but I told him kind of what I’m saying. What I’m confused about Peter is two days ago you were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.”

It especially “felt like it was a jab” to see Kelley flung over Peter’s back at the Chicago Riverwalk, a photo that she saw on her birthday! However, Madison ended her rant on compliments for both of the rumored lovers. “But again, I say this genuinely meaning it, I saw something special in Kelley, that’s why she was my best friend. I saw something special in Peter, that’s why I loved him and wanted to fight so hard to make the relationship work,” she clarified. “So they’re obviously both incredible and special people.”

Despite Peter and Kelley’s touchy reunion — and the fact that they’ve been quarantining together — Peter confirmed that they’re NOT dating! “Are we dating? No. I’m the first person to admit that I’ve been through so much. The last thing I need to do is jump into another relationship,” he revealed on the April 7 episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast. However, Peter didn’t rule out the possibility that he and Kelley could be more than friends in the future! “Kelley’s just someone that is just, honestly, there for me, and someone that I just really really appreciate,” he added. “I’m trying to be there for her and we just get along really well. We have good chemistry. Who knows what the future holds.” Like Madison, Kelley competed for Peter’s heart on Season 24 of The Bachelor, but came in fifth place (Madison was the runner-up).