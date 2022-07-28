Dua Lipa Slays In Plunging Pink Corset & Tiny White Crop Top In Gorgeous New Photos

Dua Lipa is always making a statement with her outfits no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old posted a slideshow of photos wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder pink corset top with an incredibly low V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.
In the photo, Dua looked gorgeous while sitting in the back of a car wearing a Vivienne Westwood Pink Ruched Corset Tank Top. She styled the cutout top with a pair of high-waisted, baggy, navy blue Vivienne Westwood Ray Five Pocket Jeans and a pair of massive, thin gold hoops. As for her glam, She had her jet-black hair slick back into a super high ponytail that was voluminous and wavy. A matte red lip and a sparkly eyeshadow completed her look.
Dua posted another outfit in the slideshow in the form of a mirror selfie when she put her tiny waist and toned abs on display. She rocked a tiny white V-neck Wolford x Gcds Monogram Top that had a low-cut V-neckline and crisscrossed straps around her neck. She styled the bralette with a pair of matching, skintight high-waisted Wolford x Gcds Monogram-Print Leggings. On top of her outfit, she threw on an oversized white button-down shirt, choosing to leave it open.
Dua has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from these looks, the day before, she explored Montreal when she wore a fun, patterned blue and green halterneck top tucked into a pair of high-waisted, super short, cutoff denim shorts.
Dua donned a plunging Groove is in the Heart Party Top styled with a black leather belt and a pair of distressed, dark blue denim shorts. As for her accessories, Dua rocked a pair of oversized Bottega Veneta Half-Rim Navigator-Frame Sunglasses, a colorful Shana Cave Green Silver Gimme Sparkie Now Necklace, Shana Cave rings, a gray Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag with Rhinestones, chunky Balenciaga Runner Sneakers, and a Cartier PanthEre De Cartier Watch.