Dua Lipa Wears Daisy Dukes As She Explores Montreal Ahead Of Concert: Photos

Dua Lipa looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging blue & green halterneck top with a tiny pair of daisy dukes while touring around Montreal.

July 26, 2022 9:14AM EDT
Dua Lipa is always rocking some sort of funky outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she explored Montreal with her friend before her concert. The 26-year-old posted a slideshow of photos wearing a fun patterned blue and green halterneck top tucked into a pair of high-waisted, super short, cutoff denim shorts.

Dua posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “~ back on tour ~ with my trusty sidekickkk ~ Montreal see you tonight!!!!” In the photos, she rocked a Groove is in the Heart Party Top that featured a plunging V-neckline, showing off her bare chest. She styled the top with a black leather belt and a pair of distressed, dark blue denim shorts.

As for her accessories, Dua rocked a pair of oversized Bottega Veneta Half-Rim Navigator-Frame Sunglasses, a colorful Shana Cave Green Silver Gimme Sparkie Now Necklace, Shana Cave rings, a gray Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag with Rhinestones, chunky Balenciaga Runner Sneakers, and a Cartier PanthEre De Cartier Watch.

We have been loving all of Dua’s outfits lately and aside from this look, she posted a photo the other day wearing a colorful Kiko Kostadinov Ss22 Tiwi Striped Knit Vest Top with a keyhole cutout on her chest, styled with Jennifer Fisher Triple Lilly Hoops Earrings, and Vram Chrona Hoop Earrings.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits from her was when she was out in London rocking a bright Kiko Kostadinov Ss22 Orange Gilet vest that was unbuttoned on her tiny waist. She styled the top with a pair of baggy black Kiko Kostadinov Aw22 Pants, Jacquemus Ss22 Orange Hoop Earrings Look 36, a Balenciaga Neo Classic Small Bag in Black Grained Calfskin Aged-Gold Hardware, a pair of Puma x Dua Lipa Cell Dome King Trainers, Gcds Rectangular Frame Sunglasses, a Jean Paul Gautier Alan Crocetti Cone Knuckle Ring, a Rimowa Neon Pink Iphone Case, a Shay Partial Pave Initial Pinky Ring, and a Bvlgari Serpenti Viper One-Coil Ring.

