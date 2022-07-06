Dua Lipa Slays In Sheer Lace Dress With Thigh High Silver Boots For Hot Wedding Look: Photos

Dua Lipa always manages to look stunning no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did for a recent wedding. The 26-year-old posted photos of herself wearing a completely sheer white lace dress with thigh-high metallic silver boots.

Dua captioned her slideshow of photos, “weddingseason,” and in the pictures, she rocked a spaghetti strap V-neck Bottega Veneta Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear dress that revealed ample cleavage and was lined with tulle fringe. The hem of the skirt was also lined with tulle.

Dua accessorized her look with matching, high lace gloves, a Bottega Veneta Beaded Mini Jodie Bag, and a pair of GCDWS Rectangular Frame Sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her jet-black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a pearly shimmer shadow and a light red lip tied her look together.

Dua has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently rocked a strapless camouflage corset top with a cutout on the chest revealing ample cleavage.

Dua rocked the EMEERREE Cargo Corset with CutOut which was skintight and revealed ample cleavage. The top showed off her bare chest and tiny waist and she accessorized with an Alan Crocetti Mascot Necklace.

Her complexion looked flawless in the photo as she barely had any makeup on except for a pink lip, and she had her hair slicked back into a braid.

Aside from these looks, she recently performed at the Spotify Cannes Lions Festival when she wore a custom neon green Coperni dress that had a crisscross halter neckline and a cutout on her chest.