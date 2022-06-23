Dua Lipa Slays In Cutout Neon Green Dress With Super Short Hem During Cannes Performance

Dua Lipa is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she performed at the Spotify Cannes Lions Festival. The 26-year-old rocked a custom neon green Coperni dress that had a crisscross halter neckline and a cutout on her chest.

Dua’s sleeveless dress wrapped around her neck and had a cutout on the bodice, and she went braless underneath, revealing ample cleavage. The bottom half of the dress featured a wrap skirt with tiny underwear beneath the super short hem. She accessorized her bold look with a pair of fishnet tights and unreleased Puma x Dua Lipa Sneakers.

As for her glam, Dua had her long dark black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip completed her look.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Neon Green Outfits: Photos Of Kim Kardashian & More Paris Hilton Paris Hilton seen in a sparkly fluorescent dress, late night shopping in Soho, NYC - 24 Jan 2022 Rebel Wilson stuns in a yellow tweed skirt and jacket at NBC News in New York City

Dua has been wearing a slew of fabulous outfits lately and just the other day she performed at the Love Stream Festival in Slovakia when she wore a tight, metallic silver crisscross crop top with a matching, skintight mini skirt.

Dua’s entire outfit was a custom courrèges look and the top was crisscrossed at the neckline and studded with tiny silver hoops. The mini skirt was wrapped in the front and had a super short hem that revealed her behind. She accessorized her look with high white socks and silver chunky sneakers.

Aside from this look, Dua was recently out on the town when she posted photos of herself wearing a sexy sheer two-piece set. She wore a long-sleeve cropped Jean Paul Gaultier The Cartouche Crop Top with matching high-waisted Jean Paul Gaultier Cartouche Bike Shorts. She styled her outfit with a pair of Fall 2000 Dior CD Logo Green Boots, a Twojeys Icon Boot necklace, and a Blumarine Belt Metal with Butterflies.