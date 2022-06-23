Dua Lipa Slays In Cutout Neon Green Dress With Super Short Hem During Cannes Performance

Dua Lipa looked fabulous when she rocked a neon green dress with a cutout on the chest at a concert in Cannes.

By:
June 23, 2022 3:03PM EDT
dua lipa
View gallery
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Dua Lipa,Billie Eilish Ref: SPL5143337 260120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Pop sensation Dua Lipa steps out in a stylish green and beige ensemble as she and friends enjoy their evening at 22 Mayfair in London, UK. Pictured: Dua Lipa BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Super star Dua Lipa performing live in Milano per a second sold-out show in front of 15000 fans with her "Future Nostalgia World Tour"Pictured: Dua LipaRef: SPL5314724 260522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: PMPhoto / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Image Credit: Ceská editoriální fotografie/Profimedia/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she performed at the Spotify Cannes Lions Festival. The 26-year-old rocked a custom neon green Coperni dress that had a crisscross halter neckline and a cutout on her chest.

Dua’s sleeveless dress wrapped around her neck and had a cutout on the bodice, and she went braless underneath, revealing ample cleavage. The bottom half of the dress featured a wrap skirt with tiny underwear beneath the super short hem. She accessorized her bold look with a pair of fishnet tights and unreleased Puma x Dua Lipa Sneakers.

As for her glam, Dua had her long dark black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip completed her look.

Dua has been wearing a slew of fabulous outfits lately and just the other day she performed at the Love Stream Festival in Slovakia when she wore a tight, metallic silver crisscross crop top with a matching, skintight mini skirt.

Dua’s entire outfit was a custom courrèges look and the top was crisscrossed at the neckline and studded with tiny silver hoops. The mini skirt was wrapped in the front and had a super short hem that revealed her behind. She accessorized her look with high white socks and silver chunky sneakers.

Aside from this look, Dua was recently out on the town when she posted photos of herself wearing a sexy sheer two-piece set. She wore a long-sleeve cropped Jean Paul Gaultier The Cartouche Crop Top with matching high-waisted Jean Paul Gaultier Cartouche Bike Shorts. She styled her outfit with a pair of Fall 2000 Dior CD Logo Green Boots, a Twojeys Icon Boot necklace, and a Blumarine Belt Metal with Butterflies.

More From Our Partners

ad