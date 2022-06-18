Dua Lipa Rocks Sheer Crop Top & Matching Leggings For Girls’ Night Out: Photos

Dua Lipa, 26, appeared to have a glorious night out on June 17 and looked amazing while doing so! The singer flaunted her fit figure in a sheer brown and white money-patterned long-sleeved shirt and lacy long shorts as she enjoyed a girls’ night out in London, England. She also wore olive green lace-up heeled boots with a pointy toe as her long dark tresses were down and she had a sparkly silver purse over one shoulder.

The beauty added a chain belt to the look and accessorized with multiple rings and a necklace. Her makeup was on point and she appeared to be relaxed as she walked beside her gal pals outside. Her friends also looked stylish in their own eye-catching outfits and were all smiles while getting ready to spend time together in an unknown location.

Shortly after Dua’s recent night out, she took to Instagram to share pics and video clips from the memorable time. Some photos showed her posing in the backseat of a car wearing the same sheer outfit, and others showed her hugging her friends while in what appeared to be either a crowded restaurant or club. Her fans responded with kind words in the comment section.

“You look incredible!” one fan wrote while another gushed, “Oh, just look at her.” A third complimented her outfit and others left heart-eyed emojis. Another simply shared, “Wow.”

Dua’s latest pics and videos come after she made headlines for donning a different sheer top while goofing around on tour a week ago. The fashion choice was part of a series of pics and videos she shared of herself on June 10. “night n day,” she captioned the post, which included various fun and eventful moments she had rocked recently.

When Dua isn’t wowing with paparazzi or social media pics, she’s doing so with magazine cover photos. The talented star appeared on the cover of Vogue for its June/July issue. She sat on a chair in a silver Prada dress with fishnet and chunky metallic fabric decorating the hemline, in the cover pic, and had her long hair pulled back into a low bun. As her photos usually do, it left a lasting impression and was paired with an interesting interview.