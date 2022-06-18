Dua Lipa Rocks Sheer Crop Top & Matching Leggings For Girls’ Night Out: Photos

Dua Lipa looked incredible in her form-fitting fashionable outfit with a money print as she walked outside during an outing with friends in London, England.

By:
June 18, 2022 2:45PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Dua Lipa,Billie Eilish Ref: SPL5143337 260120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Pop sensation Dua Lipa steps out in a stylish green and beige ensemble as she and friends enjoy their evening at 22 Mayfair in London, UK. Pictured: Dua Lipa BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Super star Dua Lipa performing live in Milano per a second sold-out show in front of 15000 fans with her "Future Nostalgia World Tour"Pictured: Dua LipaRef: SPL5314724 260522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: PMPhoto / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Dua Lipa, 26, appeared to have a glorious night out on June 17 and looked amazing while doing so! The singer flaunted her fit figure in a sheer brown and white money-patterned long-sleeved shirt and lacy long shorts as she enjoyed a girls’ night out in London, England. She also wore olive green lace-up heeled boots with a pointy toe as her long dark tresses were down and she had a sparkly silver purse over one shoulder.

Dua Lipa during her night out in London. (BACKGRID)

The beauty added a chain belt to the look and accessorized with multiple rings and a necklace. Her makeup was on point and she appeared to be relaxed as she walked beside her gal pals outside. Her friends also looked stylish in their own eye-catching outfits and were all smiles while getting ready to spend time together in an unknown location.

Shortly after Dua’s recent night out, she took to Instagram to share pics and video clips from the memorable time. Some photos showed her posing in the backseat of a car wearing the same sheer outfit, and others showed her hugging her friends while in what appeared to be either a crowded restaurant or club. Her fans responded with kind words in the comment section.

“You look incredible!” one fan wrote while another gushed, “Oh, just look at her.” A third complimented her outfit and others left heart-eyed emojis. Another simply shared, “Wow.”

Dua’s latest pics and videos come after she made headlines for donning a different sheer top while goofing around on tour a week ago. The fashion choice was part of a series of pics and videos she shared of herself on June 10. “night n day,” she captioned the post, which included various fun and eventful moments she had rocked recently.

When Dua isn’t wowing with paparazzi or social media pics, she’s doing so with magazine cover photos. The talented star appeared on the cover of Vogue for its June/July issue. She sat on a chair in a silver Prada dress with fishnet and chunky metallic fabric decorating the hemline, in the cover pic, and had her long hair pulled back into a low bun. As her photos usually do, it left a lasting impression and was paired with an interesting interview.

