Dua Lipa Rocks Sexy Sheer Dress & More Gorgeous Looks For ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Dua Lipa, 26, looked simply sensational while on the cover of Vogue’s new June/July issue. The Future Nostalgia songstress oozed elegance as she donned a sheer, silver dress for the high fashion cover, which was paired with a candid interview.

The “Levitating” singer embraced 90-inspired style as she reclined on a chair rocking a lightweight, silver Prada dress with fishnet and chunky metallic fabric decorating the hemline. Instead of revealing all of her lean figure in the chic look, she wore a simple tank top and shorts by the Italian fashion house underneath. Her dark locks were twisted back in a low bun and she added shiny eyeshadow for a distinctly retro touch.

Another look from the shoot put Dua in a sparkling red Connor Ives dress which was the perfect look to fit her last album’s neo-Disco sound. Keeping grounded, she ditched her shoes and bared her feet in the fringey Scarlett number. Her sleek brunette locks were styled by Evanie Frausto and her makeup was by Marcelo Gutierrez. Jorden Bickham served as the shoot’s fashion editor.

Dua is clearly coming into her own. In the accompanying interview, the singer talked about heading back on tour after a COVID-prompted hiatus, as well as how she’s trying to lead a more independent life. The star split from her on/off boyfriend of two years Anwar Hadid in Dec. of 2021.

“The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone. Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous… like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone. I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know'”