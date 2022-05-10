Dua Lipa Rocks Sexy Sheer Dress & More Gorgeous Looks For ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

The singer looked effortlessly sexy as she took the cover of in a slinky Prada dress. Inside the book, she opened up about her career and what the single life is like.

By:
May 10, 2022 9:58AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Dua Lipa,Billie Eilish Ref: SPL5143337 260120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa Dua Lipa: The Future Nostalgia Tour, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada USA - 25 Mar 2022
Dua Lipa is spotted wearing Dion Lee in New York City Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5293941 040322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Tyler Mitchell

Dua Lipa, 26, looked simply sensational while on the cover of Vogue’s new June/July issue. The Future Nostalgia songstress oozed elegance as she donned a sheer, silver dress for the high fashion cover, which was paired with a candid interview.

The “Levitating” singer embraced 90-inspired style as she reclined on a chair rocking a lightweight, silver Prada dress with fishnet and chunky metallic fabric decorating the hemline. Instead of revealing all of her lean figure in the chic look, she wore a simple tank top and shorts by the Italian fashion house underneath. Her dark locks were twisted back in a low bun and she added shiny eyeshadow for a distinctly retro touch.

Dua Lipa looked radiant in Prada during her ‘Vogue’ cover shoot. (Tyler Mitchell)

Another look from the shoot put Dua in a sparkling red Connor Ives dress which was the perfect look to fit her last album’s neo-Disco sound. Keeping grounded, she ditched her shoes and bared her feet in the fringey Scarlett number. Her sleek brunette locks were styled by Evanie Frausto and her makeup was by Marcelo Gutierrez. Jorden Bickham served as the shoot’s fashion editor.

Dua is clearly coming into her own. In the accompanying interview, the singer talked about heading back on tour after a COVID-prompted hiatus, as well as how she’s trying to lead a more independent life. The star split from her on/off boyfriend of two years Anwar Hadid in Dec. of 2021.

The dancing queen also rocked a disco-perfect red dress in the fashion spread. (Tyler Mitchell)

“The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone. Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous… like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone. I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know'”

