Dua Lipa Stuns In Versace All Denim Look: Crop Top, Mini, Boots & Jacket

Dua Lipa always manages to look extremely sexy and that’s exactly what she did when she was backstage at her concert on May 25. The 26-year-old rocked a sexy denim Fendace ensemble featuring a tiny bustier top with a high-waisted mini skirt & knee-high heeled boots.
Dua posted a slew of photos with the caption, “backstage milano baby.” In the photos, Dua wore a low-cut Fendace Patchwork Denim Bra, with a Fendace Mini Denim Skirt Patchwork, a pair of Slit Patchwork Denim Boots, and a Patchwork Denim Jacket in Slit Jacquard. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display in this sexy ensemble while her dark black hair was down in voluminous waves.
In the last photo of the slideshow, Dua posed with Donatella Versace and Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Donatella commented on Dua’s post, “You are an angel and an ICON. I love you SO SO much. Thank you for the best night ever!!”
If there’s one thing for sure about Dua, it is that she loves a denim-on-denim ensemble. How can we ever forget her sexy Diesel Fall 2022 outfit that she wore back in March? The singer put her toned abs on display in a plunging denim bralette with a pair of baggy printed jeans, denim boots, a denim purse, and Bvlgari jewels.
When Dua isn’t rocking denim, she still looks fabulous and just the other day she looked gorgeous in a high-cut Chopova Lowena Happy Death Cloud Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, tucked into a pair of black Valentino Wide-Leg Logo-Embroidered Shell Track Pants, styled with a Nahmias Star Child Trucker Hat, and a Jean Paul Gautier Alan Crocetti Cone Knuckle Ring.