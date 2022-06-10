Dua Lipa Rocks Sexy Sheer Top While Goofing Around On Tour

Dua Lipa is on tour, and the 26-year-old beauty is finding ways to keep herself busy when she’s not onstage. The “New Rules” sensation took to Instagram on Friday, June 10, to share some steamy video clips and cute pics with her 84.2 million followers! “Night n day,” the songstress captioned the collection of slides, alongside an emoji of a padlock and key. Dua’s video clips and pics featured her alternately wearing a stunning black sheer top with a cherry-themed choker during hotel shots during the night, while several day photos showed the stylish singer rocking a yellow plaid top, ball cap, and jean shorts with huge hoop earrings. You can see the pics here.

In one video clip, Dua flirtatiously pulled the sheer top up to bare her midriff and adjusted her matching sheer bottoms as a camera flashed in the background. In another, she posed seductively in front of a window. Day shots appeared to show the singer in full work mode, hitting the stage for rehearsals, laughing with friends, and mugging for the camera.

While the new post shows off her playful side, the Billboard Music Award winner takes her job very seriously. In a recent interview, Dua explained that her career is always about “the music.” “All I ever wanted was for it to be about the music,” she told Vogue in May 2022. “My goal was, I want the music to be good enough so that people would talk about that more than anything else. But unless you’re a fully formed pop star who’s trained in pop-star camp for five f***ing years before you hit the stage for the first time, one misstep, one wrong move, one dance that doesn’t really work and it’s used against you. That was f***ing hard for me.”

She previously told Vogue Arabia that her music is about “unity” for women. “It’s important to me to show unity between women,” she told the magazine back in 2020. “We should be seeing more girls, more diversity, more togetherness. For so long, people have pitted women being against each other. That’s not how it should be.”