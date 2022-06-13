Dua Lipa Sings & Dances In Metallic Silver Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt At Concert In Slovakia: Video

Dua Lipa has been on a roll with her concert outfits recently and her latest look at the Love Stream Festival in Slovakia may just be our favorite. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a tight, metallic silver crisscross crop top with a matching, skintight mini skirt.

Dua’s entire outfit was a custom courrèges look and the top was crisscrossed at the neckline and studded with tiny silver hoops. The mini skirt was wrapped in the front and had a super short hem that revealed her behind. She accessorized her look with high white socks and silver chunky sneakers.

Aside from this gorgeous look, Dua recently starred in a new ad for Evian when she wore a long-sleeve, cream bodysuit with a gaping cutout on the bodice that showed off her toned abs and tiny waist. She tucked her top into a pair of high-waisted green cargo pants that were tight at the waist and looser on the legs. She topped her look off with a pair of platform white sneakers and hoop earrings.

Not only are Dua’s tour outfits fabulous, but just the other day she released a music video for her new song “Potion,” when she wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli outfit featuring a long-sleeve pink patterned pheasant shirt from S/S 2003 with a high-waisted leo print skirt from S/S 2002.

The long-sleeve top was a long blouse but Dua tied it up to just under her chest to make it cropped. She topped her look off with black Dior by John Galliano fall 2000 logo boots.