Dua Lipa Slays In Cutout Camouflage Corset In Sexy New Selfie: Photo

Dua Lipa looked sexier than ever when she rocked a strapless camouflage corset top with a gaping cutout on the chest in a sexy new selfie.

July 1, 2022 12:17PM EDT
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

When it comes to Dua Lipa, one thing is for sure – she is always rocking a sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in a new selfie. The 26-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram story rocking a strapless camouflage corset top with a cutout on the chest revealing ample cleavage.

Dua rocked the EMEERREE Cargo Corset with CutOut which was skintight and revealed ample cleavage. The top showed off her bare chest and tiny waist and she accessorized with an Alan Crocetti Mascot Necklace. Her complexion looked flawless in the photo as she barely had any makeup on except for a pink lip, and she had her hair slicked back into a braid.

Dua’s outfits lately have seriously been on point and aside from this look, just the other day she performed at the Spotify Cannes Lions Festival when she wore a custom neon green Coperni dress that had a crisscross halter neckline and a cutout on her chest.

The singer’s sleeveless dress wrapped around her neck and had a keyhole cutout on the bodice, and she went braless underneath, revealing ample cleavage. The bottom half of the dress featured a wrap skirt with tiny underwear beneath the super short hem. She accessorized her bold look with a pair of fishnet tights and unreleased Puma x Dua Lipa Sneakers.

Aside from these looks, Dua recently performed at the Love Stream Festival in Slovakia when she wore a tight, metallic silver crisscross crop top with a matching, skintight mini skirt.

