Dua Lipa Practices Yoga In Cutout Crop Top & Leggings: Watch

Dua Lipa looked incredibly toned when she practiced yoga while wearing a cutout sports bra with high-waisted leggings in a new video.

By:
June 24, 2022 2:30PM EDT
Image Credit: Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Dua Lipa is in fabulous shape and the singer proved that when she posted a video of herself doing yoga. The 26-year-old rocked a strappy black sports bra and high-waisted black leggings while in a headstand and her toned muscles were on full display.

Dua posted the video with the caption, “Starting my yoga practice today with some headstand crunches.” In the video, which was taken from behind, Dua wore a T-bone strappy bra that revealed her toned back and shoulders as she moved.

Dua’s workouts have obviously been paying off because the singer looks better than ever. Just the other day, she performed at the Spotify Cannes Lions Festival when she wore a custom neon green Coperni dress that had a crisscross halter neckline and a cutout on her chest.

Her sleeveless dress wrapped around her neck and had a keyhole cutout on the bodice, and she went braless underneath, revealing ample cleavage. The bottom half of the dress featured a wrap skirt with tiny underwear beneath the super short hem. She accessorized her bold look with a pair of fishnet tights and unreleased Puma x Dua Lipa Sneakers.

We’ve been loving all of Dua’s outfits lately and aside from these, she recently performed at the Love Stream Festival in Slovakia when she wore a tight, metallic silver crisscross crop top with a matching, skintight mini skirt.

The outfit was a custom courrèges look and the top was crisscrossed at the neckline and studded with tiny silver hoops. The mini skirt was wrapped in the front and had a super short hem that revealed her behind. She accessorized her look with high white socks and silver chunky sneakers.

