Bethenny Frankel, 51, Slays In Floral Bikini As She Hits The Beach In The Hamptons: Photos

Bethenny Frankel, 51, was photographed rocking a floral print two-piece while vacationing in Long Island, New York’s posh area of The Hamptons on July 26. In the photos, which were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here, the former The Real Housewives of New York City star strolled along the beach in a push-up bikini top and matching cheeky bottoms that featured a busy pastel yellow, blue, pink, orange, and purple design. She paired the fun bikini with a white long-sleeved button-down shirt, a straw hat that tied around her chin, and black shades. Her brunette hair was tied up into a low bun.

The stunning photos of the Skinny Girl founder came the same day she posted a TikTok commenting on how she stays in shape. “I get asked this all the time. So … I don’t exercise,” she revealed. “I do what I can when I can. I’ll snowboard if I can, I’ll surf if I can. I’ll walk on the beach… but I choose sleep first. Sleep is the number one priority and being happy is the number one priority.” She went on to explain that she was 20 pounds heavier in her 30s, despite always dieting, and then mentioned her book, Naturally Thin, which talks about her naturally tiny frame. “So I eat what I want, and I don’t ever binge. I don’t work out and I don’t do weights,” she added. “I believe in balance. I believe in sleep, I believe in living, I believe in french fries, I believe in alcohol, and I believe in not being crazy.”

Bethenny shared a similar story in the caption of a snapshot of herself posing next to a pool in a baby blue bikini in June. “Here’s the unfortunate truth. I rarely exercise. I hate water. I prioritize sleep but fail. I eat whatever I want but I never binge. I run around like a lunatic with endless energy… in my 20s & 30s I dieted & exercised endlessly & was much heavier & less happy overall with my physical appearance,” she wrote. “I have good skin but I sag in some places & am thin, but not in any notable muscular shape by anyone’s standards. I choose balance and happiness & doing the best that I can. When I’m 90 I won’t wish I exercised more, that’s for sure.”

Aside from being vulnerable about her naturally slim figure and her real-life diet and exercise, the Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting author has made it known she loves living life in a swimsuit. On July 20, she shared a breathtaking snapshot of herself relaxing on a lounge chair in a shallow pool that overlooked the sea in Italy. She donned a powder blue one-piece and had her hands resting behind her head as she took in the gorgeous views. In the caption, the mother of one noted she was “reflecting on how incredible this trip has been” and also gushed about showing her daughter, Brynn, 12, the luxe life. “It’s been a wing it down to earth and luxurious trip, showing my girl how I roll. I can’t believe how amazing she is and evolving to be…” she added.

Just three days before, she heated up Instagram in a hot pink high-leg one-piece. She held a Chanel bag in her left hand as she grabbed a railing and looked at the aqua waters below her. “Just another day in another paradise… Ciao…” she captioned the snapshot.

And on July 13, Bethenny admitted she walked down to the beach, her “happy place”, in a makeshift bikini. “This is me at 7 am still pajama pants at the beach, wearing a @skinnygirlbrand bra and undies as a bathing suit,” she divulged. “This beach and ocean is my happy place physically, mentally and spiritually. It has pieced me back together when I’ve fallen apart. It keeps me grateful and centered and is where I reflect on this journey called life.” All Bethenny needs is a beach, bikini, and some sleep to be happy!