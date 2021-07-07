Bethenny Frankel, 50, Rocks Plunging Red Swimsuit On Romantic Vacation With Fiance Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel is enjoying her vacation in Italy as she stunned in a plunging red one-piece swimsuit!

Ever since the borders opened up post-pandemic, celebs have been rushing to Italy for vacation and Bethenny Frankel, 50, was one of them. The Real Housewives of New York City star looked fabulous in a plunging red one-piece swimsuit while on vacation in Portofino on July 7 with her fiancee, Paul Bernon. Bethenny showed off her long, toned legs while she soaked up the sun on her Hotel Splendido terrace in a low-cut V-neck swimsuit that was covered in ruffles and had a keyhole cutout under the chest. She styled the bathing suit with a long Missoni kimono and a straw navy blue wide-brim hat.

The happy couple has been in Italy for the past week and they celebrated the 4th of July in style when Bethenny donned a long-sleeve white gown with a tight embroidered top and a pleated skirt, accessorizing with a white crossbody Hermes bag and sunglasses while Paul donned a dapper fitted navy blue suit with brown leather shoes.

Not only did Bethenny look fabulous in her swimsuit, that same night she posted hilarious stories to her Instagram making an announcement that she is no longer vegan. She admitted that she tried it but is over it because she loves meat too much, before panning to her plate of lamb chops. For dinner, Bethenny opted to wear a plunging silk green dress and a large gold medallion necklace.