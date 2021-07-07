Fashion

Bethenny Frankel, 50, Rocks Plunging Red Swimsuit On Romantic Vacation With Fiance Paul Bernon

bethenny frankel
Oliver Palombi / MEGA
Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon checking their phone on Hotel Splendido terrace in Portofino. 07 Jul 2021 Pictured: Bethenny Frankel. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768337_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian wears a white one piece swimsuit at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Kourtney took a dip in the ocean with friends in her Norma Kamali fashionable swimsuit. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1518145 110617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Wilde shows off her curves in a navy swimsuit in Malibu. 06 Sep 2020 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698887_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Bethenny Frankel is enjoying her vacation in Italy as she stunned in a plunging red one-piece swimsuit!

Ever since the borders opened up post-pandemic, celebs have been rushing to Italy for vacation and Bethenny Frankel, 50, was one of them. The Real Housewives of New York City star looked fabulous in a plunging red one-piece swimsuit while on vacation in Portofino on July 7 with her fiancee, Paul Bernon. Bethenny showed off her long, toned legs while she soaked up the sun on her Hotel Splendido terrace in a low-cut V-neck swimsuit that was covered in ruffles and had a keyhole cutout under the chest. She styled the bathing suit with a long Missoni kimono and a straw navy blue wide-brim hat.

bethenny frankel
Bethenny Frankel showed off her fabulous figure in a plunging red ruffle one-piece swimsuit while on vacation in Italy on July 7. (Oliver Palombi / MEGA)
bethenny frankel
Bethenny soaked up the sun with fiancee, Paul Bernon, while they cuddled up on their Hotel Splendido terrace. (Oliver Palombi / MEGA)

The happy couple has been in Italy for the past week and they celebrated the 4th of July in style when Bethenny donned a long-sleeve white gown with a tight embroidered top and a pleated skirt, accessorizing with a white crossbody Hermes bag and sunglasses while Paul donned a dapper fitted navy blue suit with brown leather shoes.

Related Gallery

‘Real Housewives’ Stars In Bikinis -- See Photos Of Luann de Lesseps & More

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga looks amazing in a bright blue bikini as she hots the beach with husband Joe Gorga and family in Miami. 17 Feb 2021 Pictured: Melissa Gorga; Joe Gorga. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733933_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Real Housewives of Orange County are seen at the pool in Miami Beach. Superfit Tamra Judge was joined by fellow cast mates Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter for some fun in the sun on Wednesday. The trio were filming scenes for the upcoming season of their hit Bravo reality show and joined by an unknown pal in a yellow dress. Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson (not pictured) were also with the party. Pictured: Tamra Judge Ref: SPL5085143 010519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen soaks up the sun in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL1531520 010717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Not only did Bethenny look fabulous in her swimsuit, that same night she posted hilarious stories to her Instagram making an announcement that she is no longer vegan. She admitted that she tried it but is over it because she loves meat too much, before panning to her plate of lamb chops. For dinner, Bethenny opted to wear a plunging silk green dress and a large gold medallion necklace.