Bethenny Frankel, 51, Rocks Colorful Bikini On Vacation With Daughter Bryn, 12, In Italy

Bethenny Frankel slipped on a bright bikini while soaking up the sun on her vacation to Italy. The 51-year-old entrepreneur and her daughter Bryn, 12, walked on the rocks near the water in Paraggi on Monday, July 18. Bethenny looked absolutely gorgeous in her colorful two-piece swimsuit that showcased her mesmerizing body. She also rocked a tan hat and an assortment of jewelry, including her engagement ring from fiance Paul Bernon.

Bryn, who Bethenny shares with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, wore a two-piece aqua blue swimsuit. She stood on the rocks in front of her famous mother as the pair admired the gorgeous view. They spent the day in Paraggi, which is famous for its crystal clear blue water and gorgeous beach. It’s located not far from Portofino, which is where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in May.

Bethenny and Bryn weren’t joined by her fiance in Paraggi. But the SkinnyGirl founder and Paul did take a trip to Italy earlier this month, and Bethenny shared plenty of footage from the getaway on Instagram. In one photo from July 6, the couple posed on a boat in the middle of the ocean where Bethenny rocked another colorful swimsuit, while Paul was shirtless.

Bethenny accepted Paul’s marriage proposal in March 2021, around the same time that she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband. Bethenny and Paul started dating around October 2018, just a few months after her on-and-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields, passed away. They dated for two years before they briefly called it quits in the fall of 2020, but then they rekindled their romance in early 2021.

Bethenny seems so happy with Paul, who appears to get along great with Bryn. The Real Housewives of New York City alum had to go through a rough custody battle with her ex-husband Jason over Bryn. Paul lovingly supported Bethenny during the 2019 custody trial.