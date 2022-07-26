Bethenny Frankel, 51, Reveals How She Stays Healthy Without Exercise Or Dieting

“I was probably 20 lbs. heavier in my 30s and I was always on a diet,” the entrepreneur admitted, adding that she no longer believes in the idea of restricting what she eats. “So I eat what I want, and I don’t ever binge. I don’t workout and I don’t do weights. I believe in balance. I believe in sleep, I believe in living, I believe in french fries, I believe in alcohol, and I believe in not being crazy.”

“The crazier you get, the worse it gets for you. And as you get older, you realize the zero f—s lifestyle works better,” she added.

Bethenny has previously opened up about her struggles with dieting in her book, Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting. While promoting her book in 2009 she wrote, “Growing up in an extremely dysfunctional and toxic series of households bred me for an obsession with food and diet and weight. I was in an obesity clinic in third grade because I was slightly chubby. I was on every single diet known to man from that age until about 33 years of age.”

“Taste everything. Eat nothing was born because we should be able to eat the foods we love in small quantities and participate. We should go on dates and be free and fun and flirty and have a cocktail,” she added.