Willow Smith Rocks Red Bikini & Smiles For The Camera In Cute New Video

Willow Smith, 21, looked gorgeous in a new inspirational post. The daughter of Will and Jada Smith, sat on a rock outside near water while rocking a red bikini, in a video she posted to Instagram on July 26. She turned to the camera, which was behind her, and flashed a smile before turning back around and taking in the beautiful sights around her.

In addition to the eye-catching clip, the singer wrote a caption that reminded her followers that they’re not alone in their insecurities and assured them they’re all valuable. “just a little reminder that our value as humans doesn’t lye in our external abilities or productivity. our value is innate, equal and, bestowed upon us by <The Divine>,” she wrote.



“I’ve been struggling with this recently & It truly breaks my heart when I allow myself to stray from that mental and emotional path,” she continued. “just know you are loved, naturally significant and, valuable no matter what the world or your insecurities have made you believe.”

Once Willow shared the epic post, it didn’t take long for her followers to respond with gratitude and compliments. “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Thank you, Willow.” A third shared, “Never stray away ❤️‍🔥 beautifully said” and a fourth wrote, “thank you for this beautiful 💗”

Willow’s latest pic and caption comes just one month after she wowed in a zebra print bikini. She was swimming out on a beach in Malibu, CA and looked incredible as she enjoyed the waves. She was also joined by a male friend, who wore black and red swimming shorts, and he happily swam beside her during the fun day out.

When she’s not getting attention for her outings and social media pics, Willow’s doing so for her music. Once of her most recent projects was the song “Psychofreak,” which she teamed up on with Camila Cabello. The talented stars performed the tune on an episode of Saturday Night Live back in Apr. and left a lasting impression. Willow sang and played guitar for the memorable appearance.