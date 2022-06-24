Willow Smith Rocks Zebra Print String Bikini While Swimming In Malibu Ocean: Photos

Willow Smith is always making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did when she hit the beach in Malibu with a friend. The 21-year-old rocked a black and white zebra print bikini that put her toned figure on display. Willow’s bikini was lined with bright red strings and the top was a tiny triangle while the matching bottoms were low-rise and cheeky.

Willow is always rocking cool outfits and just one day before she went grocery shopping in Calabasas when she rocked a pair of super short shorts that put her toned legs on display. She styled the shorts with an oversized, distressed white T-shirt and threw on a black leather motorcycle jacket with patches on top, and accessorized with high gray socks, black hi-top Converse sneakers, and a leather crossbody bag.

Willow has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she posted a selfie to Instagram rocking a plunging spaghetti strop black satin bralette that revealed ample cleavage. Aside from this look, she recently wore a completely sheer onesie.

View Related Gallery Stars Swimming In The Ocean: Photos Of Camila Cabello & More Kourtney Kardashian takes a swim in the ocean in Miami Beach, FL. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1356616 170916 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights *EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress and singer Willow Smith and her new male companion share a funny cigarette before cooling off in the ocean together and exchanging phone numbers before going their separate ways. Pictured: Willow Smith BACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Willow posted a photo of herself wearing a powder blue bodysuit that was cut out on the waist and hips. As if the one-piece couldn’t get any sexier, the entire front panel was made out of sheer mesh, revealing her incredibly toned abs.

She styled the bodysuit with a super tiny black and blue pleated mini skirt, a black bunny ears hat that turned into a scarf, and a pair of knee-high black leather quilted combat boots. As for her glam, she rocked bright red eyeshadow, a dark black cat eye liner, and a bold red lip.