Willow Smith Rocks Zebra Print String Bikini While Swimming In Malibu Ocean: Photos

Willow Smith looked fabulous when she wore a zebra print string bikini while swimming in the ocean at the beach in Malibu.

By:
June 24, 2022 1:06PM EDT
willow smith
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress and singer Willow Smith and her new male companion share a funny cigarette before cooling off in the ocean together and exchanging phone numbers before going their separate ways. Pictured: Willow Smith BACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Coral Gables, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello can’t stop laughing during a fun day out on the beach with her besties in Miami on Monday. The superstar singer who was rencetly spotted enjoying a tip to Italy sported a cheeky blue two piece and a huge smile throughout. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: RMBI / BACKGRID

Willow Smith is always making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did when she hit the beach in Malibu with a friend. The 21-year-old rocked a black and white zebra print bikini that put her toned figure on display. Willow’s bikini was lined with bright red strings and the top was a tiny triangle while the matching bottoms were low-rise and cheeky.

willow smith
Willow Smith looked fabulous in this black & white zebra print string bikini with red lining while swimming at the beach in Malibu. (RMBI / BACKGRID)

Willow is always rocking cool outfits and just one day before she went grocery shopping in Calabasas when she rocked a pair of super short shorts that put her toned legs on display. She styled the shorts with an oversized, distressed white T-shirt and threw on a black leather motorcycle jacket with patches on top, and accessorized with high gray socks, black hi-top Converse sneakers, and a leather crossbody bag.

willow smith
Willow Smith went for a swim in the ocean with a male friend. (RMBI / BACKGRID)

Willow has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she posted a selfie to Instagram rocking a plunging spaghetti strop black satin bralette that revealed ample cleavage. Aside from this look, she recently wore a completely sheer onesie.

Willow posted a photo of herself wearing a powder blue bodysuit that was cut out on the waist and hips. As if the one-piece couldn’t get any sexier, the entire front panel was made out of sheer mesh, revealing her incredibly toned abs.

She styled the bodysuit with a super tiny black and blue pleated mini skirt, a black bunny ears hat that turned into a scarf, and a pair of knee-high black leather quilted combat boots. As for her glam, she rocked bright red eyeshadow, a dark black cat eye liner, and a bold red lip.

More From Our Partners

ad