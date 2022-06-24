Willow Smith Rocks Zebra Print String Bikini While Swimming In Malibu Ocean: Photos

Willow Smith is always making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did when she hit the beach in Malibu with a friend. The 21-year-old rocked a black and white zebra print bikini that put her toned figure on display. Willow’s bikini was lined with bright red strings and the top was a tiny triangle while the matching bottoms were low-rise and cheeky.
Willow is always rocking cool outfits and just one day before she went grocery shopping in Calabasas when she rocked a pair of super short shorts that put her toned legs on display. She styled the shorts with an oversized, distressed white T-shirt and threw on a black leather motorcycle jacket with patches on top, and accessorized with high gray socks, black hi-top Converse sneakers, and a leather crossbody bag.
Willow has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she posted a selfie to Instagram rocking a plunging spaghetti strop black satin bralette that revealed ample cleavage. Aside from this look, she recently wore a completely sheer onesie.
Willow posted a photo of herself wearing a powder blue bodysuit that was cut out on the waist and hips. As if the one-piece couldn’t get any sexier, the entire front panel was made out of sheer mesh, revealing her incredibly toned abs.
She styled the bodysuit with a super tiny black and blue pleated mini skirt, a black bunny ears hat that turned into a scarf, and a pair of knee-high black leather quilted combat boots. As for her glam, she rocked bright red eyeshadow, a dark black cat eye liner, and a bold red lip.