Camila Cabello Sports Short Shorts In NYC Before Riveting ‘SNL’ Performance With Willow Smith

The pop princess cut a casual figure in her tiny shorts and denim varsity jacket as she picked up some java before taking over the Studio 8H stage with Willow.

Camila Cabello had a big night ahead of her on Saturday and she prepared for it with a quick stop at the coffee shop. The 25-year-old pop princess was spotted on a coffee run on April 9 before she took over the Studio 8H stage for her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The “Bam Bam” singer looked too cute in her tiny shorts and denim varsity jacket as she scurried from the beverage bar into her car waiting on the street.

A jolt of caffeine might have been exactly what Camila needed for her electrifying performance of her new single “Psychofreak” with Willow Smith. The daring duo slayed for the SNL episode, which was hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal. “Everybody says they miss the old me/I been on this ride since I was fifteen/I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down,” Camila crooned during the song, which she previously said references her split with Fifth Harmony. Meanwhile, Willow played guitar and backed up the vocals, as she sang about her “individuality.”

In a recent interview with Reuters, Camila revealed the song, which is off her new album Familia, allowed her to come to a “good place” with the members of her former girl group Fifth Harmony, which she left in 2016 to follow a solo career. “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” Camila said of the other members Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. “I’m like in a really good place with them.”

An amicable relationship between the ladies is good news for fans, as Camila’s departure was nothing short of drama filled. On the group’s first outing sans Camila at the 2017 MTV VMA’s, the four remaining members appeared to taunt her by opening their song with a fifth silhouette of a woman falling offstage. At the time, Camila said she was hurt and called the move “petty,” according to The New York Times.