Camila Cabello Says She ‘Doesn’t Blame’ 5H Girls For How ‘Things Went Down’ In Willow Smith Collab

Camila Cabello’s new album is here, so it’s time to get ‘freaky.’ Camila goes all ‘psycho’ with help from Willow in her new video for ‘PsychoFreak’, and she references Fifth Harmony on the track, too.

Are you ready to get a little nuts? Camila Cabello christened the release of her new album, Familia, with a music video for “PsychoFreak,” her collab with rising alt/rock star Willow. In the visual, which arrived on Apr. 8, Camila, 25, and Willow, 21, unleashed their inner David Lynch meets Alice in Wonderland. Meanwhile, Camila sings about her time with Fifth Harmony in some of the lyrics for the song. “Everybody says they miss the old me, I been on this ride since I was 15, I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down,” she sings.

In an interview published on April 7, Camila confirmed that the lyrics were about her former bandmates. Camila left the group at the end of 2016, and then the other four members announced an indefinite hiatus in 2018. Although there was tension at first, Camila said she’s in a “good place” with the other girls now.

“Psychofreak” arrives along with her new album, Familia. “This has been a journey for me in terms of really using relationships, and other people, and interconnection and inter being to really get myself to my most stable, honest, true self,” Camila told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 after releasing the album’s second single, “Bam Bam” ft. Ed Sheeran. “And that’s why this album’s called Familia,” said Camila, “because I just feel like those relationships and that intimacy between my collaborators and the friends that I made along the way really got me from a shitty place to a great place. And I couldn’t be more proud of this album. I mean, I feel everybody says this, but I really do think it’s my best album so far.”

Meanwhile, Willow continues her journey as being the next shining alternative star. In 2021, she released lately I feel EVERYTHING, her fourth solo album and the first significant departure from her earlier R&B/hip-hop sound. Powered by the energetic “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” and featuring appearances by album producer Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne, Cherry Glazerr, Tierra Whack and Calpurnia’s Ayla Telser-Mabe. The album reached No. 46 on the US Billboard charts, and established Willow as the emo-punk voice of her generation. In 2021, Willow – as part of The Anxiety, the band that includes her and Tyler Cole — released “Meet Me at out Spot,” a Gold-certified single that flirted with the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

This year, Willow has been over the airwaves thanks to Machine Gun Kelly’s “emo girl,” the lead single from his Billboard 200-topping album, Mainstream Sellout. Willow went “screamo” with her song “Purge.” Released on Apr. 1, the song (and music video that Willow shot herself) featured collaborator Siiickbrain. The video is a sexually-charged affair that matches the song’s unabashed aggression. Willow and Siickbrain gyrate on a car, makeout in the backseat, smoke, and cause a two-person riot.