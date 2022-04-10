Ego Nwodim’s Ketanji Brown Jackson Meets Kate McKinnon’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg On ‘SNL’: Watch

A meeting of greats! After hanging up the hat on her RBG, Kate McKinnon resurfaced the character as Ego’s Ketanji Brown Jackson made her debut!

A mash-up that could only happen on Saturday Night Live! Ego Nwodim‘s Ketanji Brown Jackson met Kate McKinnon‘s Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Oval Office in the episode’s cold open on Saturday, April 9. It all started as Ego’s Ketanji conversed with President Joe Biden at the White House, who seemed over the moon about her confirmation. “Ketanji Brown Jackson, Supreme Court Justice,” he said, as she teased she bet he “couldn’t say that three times fast” ad thanked him.

RBG passes on some wisdom to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pic.twitter.com/PCwbIzc2Of — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 10, 2022

“I always wanted to put a black woman in the court — so thats one campaign goal down and 74 to go…This is a big damn deal. It’s a normal thing like wearing crocs in public,” he hilariously added, urging her to “feel the weight of history” while in the office. “Sometimes I like to imagine talking to all the great Americans who came before me,” he suggested, noting he had to go. Just then, Kate’s RBG re-appeared. The real-life Ginsburg sadly died at the age of 87 on September 18, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“How is this possible?” Ego’s Ketanji questioned, clearly confused and bewildered by the supernatural meeting! Of course, RBG is the most iconic female member of the Supreme Court Justice, being nominated Bill Clinton. “You tell me, it’s your imagination,” Kate’s RBG replied, as Ketanji began to ponder what to ask — including advice for her going forward. “Here’s my advice: always label your other lunches,” Kate’s RBG hilariously said. “I’m so proud of you, you’re doing a great job…in the end, people do the right thing!”

Ketanji was voted into the Supreme Court Justice as the first black woman on Thursday, April 7. “I am humbled and honored to continue in this fashion as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, working with brilliant colleagues, supporting and defending the Constitution, and steadfastly upholding the rule of law,” she said after her confirmation.