Jennifer Lopez, Kris Jenner & More Celebs Mourn Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg After Her Fatal Battle With Cancer

Mariah Carey, Kelly Ripa & many more took to social media to pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died at 87-years-old.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sadly died at 87 years old. The Supreme Court confirmed the death of their Associate Justice on Friday, Sept. 18 after a battle with cancer and many stars took to social media to pay tribute to the trailblazer. Jennifer Lopez, 51 — who struck up a relationship with Ruth in recent years — shared sweet throwback photos of the pair along with fiancée Alex Rodriguez, 44. “I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to,” the On The 6 singer began.

“Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people … but there’s those select few where there’s an instinct inside you that tells you to pay close attention. And I did. When I met her I was hanging on to her every word…,” Jennifer continued. “I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her: “Be the best you.” It was simple yet profound. Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all,” she finished her emotional post.

Kris Jenner, 64, wrote via Instagram, “A legend, a hero and an inspiration to millions! Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to justice and gender equality, and we must continue to fight for true equality for all in her memory.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on, “Such an incredible and courageous woman who inspired generations of women with her strength, determination and belief that we can accomplish anything we set our minds to. My prayers are with Ruth’s family and friends.”

Kelly Ripa, 49, shared a portrait of Ruth, writing “#rip RBG. The right kind of notorious. What a loss,” along with a heartbroken emoji. Mariah Carey, 50, took to Twitter to react to the unfortunate news. “Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG,” the Emancipation of Mimi singer wrote, replying to a tweet confirming her death.

Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG. https://t.co/hmAw1Lvq9a — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 18, 2020

Hillary Clinton, 72, shared a short tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice, who was appointed to her position by husband Bill Clinton, 74. “Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG,” the former Secretary of State posted, hailing Ruth for opening doors for so many women. The hosts of The View paid their respects via social media. Joy Behar, 77, wrote “RIP Ruth. You were brilliant. You did your job. We are all sad right now,” while Meghan McCain, 35, penned a sweet message.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg – a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020

“Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg – a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon,” the pregnant daughter of the late John McCain began. “She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven…,” she concluded. Sunny Hostin, 51, added, “My heart is broken. Such a pioneer. Rest in power Justice.” Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 59, tweeted, “If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG.”

RIP Ruth. You were brilliant. You did your job. We are all sad right now. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) September 18, 2020

If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 18, 2020

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna, 57, and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, 53, shared tributes of their own on social media. “May you Rest In Peace RBG. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!” Lisa captioned a beautiful artistic portrait of Ruth, while Garcelle posted “Oh no!!! RIP #ruthbaderginsburg” in response to the announcement.

Melissa McCarthy, Mandy Moore and Ashley Tisdale also mourned Ruth. “Remember her, learn from her, get up and fight for her!” Melissa, 50, wrote via Instagram. Mandy, 36, added, “A trailblazer in every way. We will honor your life and legacy by voting to protect all you stood for. Thank you endlessly for fighting for justice and equality until the very end. #rbg,” while Ashley, 35, wrote, “Thank you for fighting for us. We will not stop fighting and that’s all because of YOU. Rest In Peace RBG.”