Willow Smith & Camila Cabello Twin In Black Fishnets & Underwear For New Track ‘Psychofreak’: Photo

Willow Smith & Camila Cabello rocked edgy looks in a new promo photo for their joint track ‘Psychofreak.’

Girls still run the world! Willow Smith, 21, and Camila Cabello, 25, revealed they’re teaming up for a new song in true rebel rocker fashion. Stunning in an edgy matching ensemble of black fishnets, jackets, and underwear, Willow and Camila certainly raised the excitement for their new song, titled ‘Psychofreak.’ See the edgy new photo, here!

In the new photo, Willow and Camila cuddle up to each other, each rocking their edgiest smizes to promote the track. Willow, rocking her trademark shaved head and adding graphic pink eyeliner to her look, wore a spiked leather choker, long black jacket, and chained belt. For her own part, Camila proved she’s ready to enter a whole new era with her third album as she moves on from ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 23. Camila rocked a sleek suit jacket with nothing underneath but a silver harness, showing off dewy skin with a natural makeup look and completing things with a lengthy, tussled-up hairstyle.

In the announcement for the brand new track, posted to Camila’s verified Instagram on Aug. 3, the pop star raved about the new single she called “Top 3, and not Number 3” on her upcoming album Familia. “Pleasure to collaborate with somebody I respect so much as an artist and as a person,” Camila raved of Willow, then tagging her. “Let’s get it.” Camila also shared that her album is set to drop in 5 days, or on Apr. 8. The project will be her first full-length since 2019’s Romance, and she already released a debut single featuring long-time pal Ed Sheeran, called ‘Bam Bam.’

Willow herself showed her own excitement for the track (and their sleek photoshoot) in the comments, shouting her out by writing “bbyg,” even throwing in a heart eyes emoji for good measure. Willow has been keeping a relatively low profile as she navigates the aftermath of her famous father Will Smith‘s infamous Oscars slap, but was recently spotted out with boyfriend De’Wayne after sharing a cryptic message about being “kind” after the drama began a week ago.