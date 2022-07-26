Naomi Watts Shows Love To ‘Special’ Look-A-Like Son Sasha On 15th Birthday: Photo

Naomi Watts, 53, celebrated her son Sasha Watts‘ 15th birthday on Monday, July 25, with a few snaps posted to her Instagram account. In addition to telling him how much she loved him, she thanked Sasha for being the “special soul” he is. “Fifteen today!! How did you get there so fast!! HOW?” she wrote to her “darling”, marveling at how fast the years have gone by.

“Well, you continue to amaze and inspire me,” Naomi continued in her caption. “And I cannot wait for all the adventures ahead.” Naomi also added a few images of her alongside her son to her Instagram Story in addition to a candid look at Sasha asleep with the family’s Yorkshire terriers. She even dropped a throwback image of herself as a young mother posing with Sasha, cozying up with him and calling him “my baby”.

The actress shares Sasha, 15, and Kai, 13, with ex-partner Liev Schrieber, 54. The pair have been separated for five years following their split in 2016. The stars dated for 11 years before calling it quits. Now that they’re no longer together, however, they still have a healthy co-parenting relationship that’s on display whenever they reunite to spend time with Sasha and Kai.

In mid-June, Naomi and Liev came together to celebrate their child Kai’s graduation. The pair both shared photos of their 13-year-old kid during the big day, posing with Naomi, her new partner Billy Crudup, 53, and Liev’s new girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 30. Just a few days before that, the entire family was photographed together walking along the streets of New York City, decked out in stylish outfits.

Naomi has been dating Billy for five years. The couple finally decided to go public with their relationship during the SAG Awards on February 27, 2022. They began dating around the summer of 2017 after filming the Netflix series Gypsy together, though they’ve mostly kept their relationship quite private otherwise. Though Naomi is in a new relationship, her co-parenting duties with Liev are still quite important to her.

It’s clear that family is one of the most important things to both Naomi and Liev, as the family still spends a lot of time together. Naomi is certainly a proud mother, and is never afraid to show how much she dotes on her children.