Naomi Watts & Liev Schrieber Reunite For Child Kai’s Graduation: ‘Modern Family’

Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber celebrated their child Kai’s graduation on Wednesday, June 15. Naomi, 53, and Liev, 54, who were together for over a decade each posted photos of themselves with the 13-year-old grad. Each shared sweet photos congratulating Kai, while Naomi also shared a photo with their older son Sasha, 15, and her boyfriend Billy Crudup, 53, and Liev’s girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 30.

The parents and their significant others gathered around the graduate for a sweet photo outside of the ceremony, and they looked like they were all proud of Kai. “Congratulations to Kai,” Naomi wrote in the Instagram caption. “Class of 2022.” The Mullholland Drive star also included the hashtag “Modern Family.” Naomi also took to her story and shared a photo of her putting her arms around Kai. “My Baby. Congrats Kai,” she wrote along with the picture.

Liev simply captioned his post with “Congratulations,” and he posted photos of Kai and Naomi holding flowers. Both Kai and Naomi wore white outfits of the ceremony. In another one of Liev’s photos, Kai held up the diploma from the ceremony and looked proud.

Naomi and Liev dated from 2005 until 2016 and share Kai and Sasha. Despite their breakup, the pair clearly do a great job of co-parenting their two kids! The family of four were all seen out for an event together, and they were all dressed up nicely as they went for a stroll in New York City, back in June 2021. Despite quarantines for the COVID-19 pandemic, the family all got together for Mother’s Day in 2020, and they did an amazing TikTok dance as a family.

After Liev and Naomi split up in 2016, she started dating Almost Famous actor Billy Crudup. The pair have been together since 2017, after they met while working on the series Gypsy. Even though they’ve been together for five years, the pair didn’t make their red carpet debut until February, when they attended the 2022 SAG Awards together, as Billy was nominated for Best Drama Actor for his performance in The Morning Show.